Hardwell announces three city US tour this September!

MUMBAI: Dutch electronic music icon Hardwell has officially announced his return to the United States this September with a three-city tour, driven entirely by fan demand. Thousands of fans across the country voted for where they wanted him to perform, and the response was nothing short of overwhelming. As a result, Hardwell will bring his most intimate US shows in over two years to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles. In return, he’s set to deliver a high-impact live experience, promising an unforgettable night built on connection, energy, and a shared love for the music.

The tour will see the Revealed label boss take over three of the country’s most iconic fan-favorite venues: Echostage in Washington, Terminal 5 in NYC, and Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. Each show promises a euphoric and high-energy showcase of Hardwell’s current evolution as an electronic artist.

Renowned for redefining the boundaries of electronic music, Hardwell’s upcoming US dates will feature unreleased material, custom stage design, and an immersive visual experience tailored to each venue. Fans can expect a high-energy fusion of his signature mainstage techno sound, reworked classics from his back catalog, and brand-new IDs hot off the summer festival circuit.

Speaking about the tour, Hardwell said: “I’ve been waiting for the right moment to return with something special for my US fans. I wanted to create a run of shows that feel personal, powerful, and unforgettable. So, I threw it out to you guys to vote for your favorite destinations, and the response was honestly crazy. Whether your city made the final cut or not, I truly appreciate everyone who took the time to vote and be part of this. So now, let’s do this.”

Hardwell’s influence on the global dance scene is undisputed. From his rise to 2 x World Number 1 DJ, producer, and label boss to his bold shift toward Big Room Techno, he has helped shape the modern sound of electronic music. Landmark releases like his REBELS NEVER DIE album, and standout singles including ‘Follow The Light’, ‘No Sleep’, ‘ACID’, and ‘Sanctuary’ have further solidified his reputation as a visionary in the genre.

A fixture on main stages at Ultra Music Festival, Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland, Hardwell has also sold out some of the world’s most legendary venues, including Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, London’s Brixton Academy, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. But for Hardwell, every performance is more than a set; he approaches each show as a storyteller, using music to connect, inspire, and uplift. An ethos he brings to his US tour this September!

Fans are encouraged to sign up via Hardwell’s official channels for early access and presale registration.