Guru Randhawa’s Qatal & Sirra to Sanju Rathod's Shaky: TOP 5 songs with addictive hooksteps

MUMBAI: Songs are not just about catchy tunes, rhythms, or lyrics they’re also about the overall vibe they create. Infectious hooksteps that complement the song’s appeal make it even more attractive to audiences. Catchy choreography stays in people’s minds and builds massive recall value. On that note, here’s a look at the top 5 songs that have set the internet on fire with their hooksteps!
Qatal & Sirra
The addictive hooksteps of Guru Randhawa’s latest songs Qatal and Sirra have taken over social media. Alongside the tracks’ catchy lyrics and Punjabi beats, the hooksteps choreographed by Team BLM (Qatal) and Yassh Kadamm (Sirra) have inspired Guru’s admirers to create endless reels and dance videos online.
Shaky
Sanju Rathod’s Shaky is the latest viral sensation, thanks to its irresistible moves choreographed by Archit Warwade. With over 200 million views on YouTube, the afrobeat rhythm and viral hookstep have sent fans into a frenzy, with countless recreations across platforms.
Besos
Featuring Shikhar Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Besos has quickly become the new party anthem. The lively hookstep, choreographed by Piyush and Shazia, has viewers vibing and dancing, helping the song cross over 125 million views so far.
Pehla Tu Duja Tu
Pehla Tu Duja Tu from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 is already a fan favourite. Its romantic melody paired with Ganesh Acharya’s unforgettable hookstep has sparked a hookstep challenge online, inspiring fans everywhere to join in.
Rang
In the film Sky Force, Veer Pahariya delivered a hookstep that went viral the moment the song dropped. Rang brings together romantic energy and high-tempo beats, making it the perfect track to hit the dance floor and recreate the step!
These songs and their hooksteps have created a wildfire on social media, sparking endless recreations and dance trends. Going by the craze, it’s safe to say the spell isn’t breaking anytime soon!
