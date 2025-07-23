RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jul 2025 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa’s Qatal & Sirra to Sanju Rathod's Shaky: TOP 5 songs with addictive hooksteps

MUMBAI: Songs are not just about catchy tunes, rhythms, or lyrics they’re also about the overall vibe they create. Infectious hooksteps that complement the song’s appeal make it even more attractive to audiences. Catchy choreography stays in people’s minds and builds massive recall value. On that note, here’s a look at the top 5 songs that have set the internet on fire with their hooksteps!

Qatal & Sirra

The addictive hooksteps of Guru Randhawa’s latest songs Qatal and Sirra have taken over social media. Alongside the tracks’ catchy lyrics and Punjabi beats, the hooksteps choreographed by Team BLM (Qatal) and Yassh Kadamm (Sirra) have inspired Guru’s admirers to create endless reels and dance videos online.

Shaky

Sanju Rathod’s Shaky is the latest viral sensation, thanks to its irresistible moves choreographed by Archit Warwade. With over 200 million views on YouTube, the afrobeat rhythm and viral hookstep have sent fans into a frenzy, with countless recreations across platforms.

Besos

Featuring Shikhar Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Besos has quickly become the new party anthem. The lively hookstep, choreographed by Piyush and Shazia, has viewers vibing and dancing, helping the song cross over 125 million views so far.

Pehla Tu Duja Tu

Pehla Tu Duja Tu from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 is already a fan favourite. Its romantic melody paired with Ganesh Acharya’s unforgettable hookstep has sparked a hookstep challenge online, inspiring fans everywhere to join in.

Rang

In the film Sky Force, Veer Pahariya delivered a hookstep that went viral the moment the song dropped. Rang brings together romantic energy and high-tempo beats, making it the perfect track to hit the dance floor and recreate the step!

These songs and their hooksteps have created a wildfire on social media, sparking endless recreations and dance trends. Going by the craze, it’s safe to say the spell isn’t breaking anytime soon!

 

Tags
Guru Randhawa Songs music
Related news
 | 23 Jul 2025

Hiten drops 'Flowers', a stirring two-track EP that redefines the language of Love

MUMBAI: Some songs scream, while others whisper and stay with you. On that note, acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter Hiten, releases his most heartfelt EP “Flowers”, a deeply personal two-track album that explores love in all its glory and fragility.

read more
 | 23 Jul 2025

Hiten drops 'Flowers', a stirring two-track EP that redefines the language of Love

MUMBAI: Some songs scream, while others whisper and stay with you. On that note, acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter Hiten, releases his most heartfelt EP “Flowers”, a deeply personal two-track album that explores love in all its glory and fragility.

read more
 | 23 Jul 2025

Pooja Gaitonde soul-stirring track ‘Rasiya’ - A modern ode to longing and monsoon moods

MUMBAI: Blending raw emotion with classical beauty, Sufi Rock Fusion Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde, who recently released her Sufi Rock rendition of ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ unveils  her latest original ‘Rasiya’.

read more
 | 23 Jul 2025

Hardwell announces three city US tour this September!

MUMBAI: Dutch electronic music icon Hardwell has officially announced his return to the United States this September with a three-city tour, driven entirely by fan demand.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2025

Shillong Chamber Choir releases tribute song

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed Shillong Chamber Choir proudly announces the release of their new song, “You Came Into Our Lives,” a moving tribute to their late founder, mentor, and guiding light, Neil Nongkynrih, affectionately known as Uncle Neil.

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Hiten drops 'Flowers', a stirring two-track EP that redefines the language of Love

MUMBAI: Some songs scream, while others whisper and stay with you. On that note, acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter Hiten, releases his most...read more

2
Hardwell announces three city US tour this September!

MUMBAI: Dutch electronic music icon Hardwell has officially announced his return to the United States this September with a three-city tour, driven...read more

3
Hiten drops 'Flowers', a stirring two-track EP that redefines the language of Love

MUMBAI: Some songs scream, while others whisper and stay with you. On that note, acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter Hiten, releases his most...read more

4
Pooja Gaitonde soul-stirring track ‘Rasiya’ - A modern ode to longing and monsoon moods

MUMBAI: Blending raw emotion with classical beauty, Sufi Rock Fusion Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde, who recently released her Sufi Rock rendition...read more

5
Guru Randhawa’s Qatal & Sirra to Sanju Rathod's Shaky: TOP 5 songs with addictive hooksteps

MUMBAI: Songs are not just about catchy tunes, rhythms, or lyrics they’re also about the overall vibe they create. Infectious hooksteps that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games