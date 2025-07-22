RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jul 2025 15:10

World's first YAARI JAM at 36,000 ft: House of MCDOWELL'S Soda takes Yaari to the sky

MUMBAI: This Friendship Day, House of McDowell’s Soda is taking the spirit of Yaari to soaring new heights! Presenting the most exclusive jam in the world, happening 36,000 feet above ground on a chartered flight, headlined by none other than rap sensation, King. Joining him are rapper Karma and comedian Ravi Gupta – ready to bring the beats, banter, and unfiltered fun! This isn’t just another opportunity, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience curated for the most spirited yaars in the country - where music, friendship and altitude come together. The flight will take off from Mumbai and land in Kolkata, where the full-fledged House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam event will unfold.

To be part of this sky-high celebration, you won’t buy a ticket, you’ll have to win it. Tag House of McDowell’s Soda on Instagram to unlock access to the microsite, where you can share your craziest, most unforgettable ‘first with friends’ stories. The winning duo will not only board India’s first-ever in-flight Jam but also receive VIP access to the Kolkata show featuring King, Fossils, and Sanam, exclusive backstage passes and a luxurious suite stay - making it a grand celebration of yaari.

“We’ve jammed in clubs, across sprawling grounds, and on high-production stages - but never in the sky,” said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India. “That’s where the idea for Yaari Jam at 36,000 ft took off. We didn’t just want to create something memorable - we wanted it to be meaningful. Music has always been a powerful connector, and we saw an opportunity to celebrate friendship in a way that felt truly extraordinary. A bunch of friends in the sky, vibing to music becomes the perfect symbol - elevated, joyful, and unforgettable. With King onboard and a format built around real stories of friendships; we’re not just creating buzz — we’re creating moments. This is our tribute to the friendships that shape us.”

“Music has always been about connection and community,” said singer-songwriter, rapper, and music producer KING. “I’ve performed on countless stages, but a jamming with friends at 36,000 feet in the air? That’s a first. With a brand that truly celebrates yaari, it feels personal. I’m excited for a flight of laughter, conversation and endless music, mid-air - making this Friendship Day unforgettable. Can’t wait to see who’s joining me on board.”

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and music composer Karma, added, “Friendship has always been the rhythm of my life – through every high and low, my friends have been my constant melody. We’ve made memories in cafés, rooftops, and road trips, but the idea of taking our bond above the clouds? – That’s something else. Being part of a celebration that honours true yaari makes it feel even more special. I’m ready for conversations that don’t end, laughter that echoes, and music that connects us mid-air. Can’t wait to experience this unforgettable moment with the ones who’ve always had my back."

“No script, no stage - just a bunch of yaars jamming thousands of feet in the air. Its going to be one fun ride with King and Karma. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!" added standup comedian Ravi Gupta.

Think you and your yaars have what it takes to jam above the clouds? Share your ultimate yaari story with House of McDowell’s Soda on Instagram and you could turn a core friendship moment into the most unforgettable #FirstWithFriends moment of your life!

Tags
McDowell Ravi Gupta Diageo India music Songs
