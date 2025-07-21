T-Series presents Saadgi by Savi Kahlon featuring Priya Kahlon

MUMBAI: The word “saadgi” translates to simplicity, but in the world of this song, it suggests something fuller. It is about honesty, intention, and the quiet strength of choosing someone with an open heart. There is no drama here, only the calm of a love that stays constant.
Saadgi is a song that reflects a kind of love built on clarity, presence, and quiet understanding. Written and sung by Savi Kahlon, with music by The Masterz, it holds space for emotions that are felt deeply without needing to be explained. It speaks to a connection that moves gently, with trust and sincerity at its core.
The music video, featuring Savi and Priya Kahlon, brings this feeling to life through soft visuals and thoughtful moments. Set in peaceful, rural surroundings, the story unfolds through small gestures and unhurried exchanges. Whether it’s a shared glance or a silent walk together, each frame captures the kind of comfort that comes from being truly seen.
Saadgi is out now on T-Series and on all streaming platforms!
MUMBAI: From Rs.read more
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
MUMBAI: In a historic step toward protecting the creative legacy of India’s folk music community, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: After much anticipation, Shankaraa, the debut single by entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla, is finally out, offering listeners a deeply soulful...read more
MUMBAI: The energy was electric, the voices raw and powerful, and the community stronger than ever - Offstage Live which was organised by Dhaval...read more
MUMBAI: From a small town in Haryana to the spotlight of India’s music scene, Pragati Nagpal is steadily carving out a space of her own — one song at...read more
MUMBAI: As the sacred month of Shravan unfolds, Nirvaan Birla steps into the musical world with a deeply spiritual debut — Shankaraa. The devotional...read more