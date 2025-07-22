Shillong Chamber Choir releases tribute song

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed Shillong Chamber Choir proudly announces the release of their new song, “You Came Into Our Lives,” a moving tribute to their late founder, mentor, and guiding light, Neil Nongkynrih, affectionately known as Uncle Neil. The release marks what would have been his 55th birth anniversary, a significant moment for the Choir and all who loved and respected his artistic legacy.

Founded in 2001 by the visionary composer, conductor, and pianist Neil Nongkynrih, the Shillong Chamber Choir began as a small group of dedicated singers and dreamers under his mentorship. Over the past two decades, the ensemble has evolved into one of India’s most celebrated musical groups, blending rich harmonies, emotional depth, and technical brilliance.

Winners of India’s Got Talent, 2010, the choir’s journey since then has been marked by a string of national and international accolades, renowned for their unique blend, their repertoire includes songs in 40 different languages ranging from Opera to Rock, Folk to Jazz, Hindustani classical to current chart toppers, they have captivated audiences across the globe. Their performances have taken them to perform on the world's biggest stages and in front of heads of state like President Barack Obama;global icons like Andrea Bocelli and Roger Federer and some prominent collaborations with artists like Alan Walker, Boney M, Amitabh Bachchan and Ustad Zakir Hussain, to name a few.

With “You Came Into Our Lives,” the Choir embarks on a new and deeply personal chapter. Originally written by Uncle Neil and his friend Deelip Kumar Sahu, the song is a heartfelt reflection on the bonds of love, friendship, and the transformative power of music. It is not only a tribute to Neil’s indelible impact but also a reminder of how music continues to heal and unite.

"Through this song, Uncle Neil along with choir members, express their gratitude to their friends and family who stood like a rock through their adverse moments in their journey”.

The accompanying music video, releasing later this month is a beautiful visualization of Uncle Neil’s enduring presence. The video will offer glimpses of cherished moments, past and present, embodying the spirit of togetherness and resilience that has always defined SCC.

Neil Nongkynrih passed away on 5th January 2022, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and unite. His vision, values, and artistry remain at the heart of the Choir’s music and mission.

“Uncle Neil gave us more than music, he gave us purpose, family and direction towards a meaningful life, especially as young people in the great sea of music and entertainment. ‘You Came Into Our Lives’ is not just a song; it is our way of saying thank you to the man who shaped us, and to all those who have been part of this incredible journey with us,” shared the Shillong Chamber Choir”.