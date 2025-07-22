Shannon K’s new anthem “Different But No Less” from Disney’s Tanvi The Great strikes a chord Worldwide

MUMBAI: International singer-songwriter Shannon K has added another feather to her cap with her latest contribution to Disney’s new musical drama Tanvi The Great. Her track, “Different But No Less”, which she both wrote and performed, is garnering widespread acclaim for its heartwarming message and powerful delivery.

The song is set to the music of Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, known globally for his work in RRR. Together, Keeravani’s soul-stirring composition and Shannon’s emotionally resonant lyrics form an uplifting anthem that celebrates self-worth, resilience, and embracing one’s individuality.

“This song is a reminder that being different doesn’t make you less it makes you powerful,” says Shannon K. “It was an honour to collaborate on a project that speaks to so many hearts, especially under the legendary musical vision of M.M. Keeravani sir.”

“Different But No Less” captures the spirit of Tanvi The Great, a coming-of-age story about a young girl who dares to dream against all odds. The song is already trending across platforms, with fans praising Shannon’s inspiring words and expressive vocals.

From performing at Coachella to attending global premieres, Shannon K has built an international career rooted in talent and authenticity. With this song, she not only lends her voice but also her pen offering a message that resonates far beyond the screen.

Tanvi The Great is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The song “Different But No Less” is available on all major music platforms.