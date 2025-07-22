Rockin’ Country artist Eric Sage cranks it up with 'Canadian Beer (Party Remix)'

MUMBAI: Following the national success of his original single Canadian Beer, internationally touring country-rock singer Eric Sage is back with a stadium-ready, dancefloor-igniting new version: “Canadian Beer (Party Remix).” Out now, the remix infuses Sage’s fan-favourite anthem with electrifying EDM and rock energy—a musical salute to national pride, cold brews, and weekend blowouts.

“I received so many requests for a party version of Canadian Beer, especially after hearing the original blasted during a hockey game next to Enter Sandman and We Will Rock You,” says Sage. “It just made sense to take this track and give it a bigger, louder, more adrenaline-fueled spin.”

The Party Remix combines country-rock grit with club-ready beats and shout-along choruses, keeping everything fans loved about the original—heart, hooks, and Canadian pride—while dialing it all to eleven. With references to Rush, Drake, the Calgary Stampede, and the Northern Lights, the track brings every province to the party.

Sage, known for his dynamic three-octave vocal range and high-energy live shows, says the remix reflects the spirit of a nation coming together: “At the core of this song is community—whether you’re a teacher, a nurse, a trucker, or a bartender—this is about kicking back and raising a cold one to each other.”

The original version of Canadian Beer charted for 21 weeks, peaking at #15 on the Canadian Indie Country Countdown (CICC Top 150) and made waves at sports arenas, bars, and backyard tailgates nationwide. With this remix, Sage hopes to take that celebration global.

The accompanying music video, filmed with full festival energy and Canadian flair, is available now on YouTube. And fans in Toronto can catch Eric live with a full band at a special industry showcase at the Horseshoe Tavern on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 6:30pmET.

Raised in Toronto and now based in San Diego, Sage has shared stages with Slash (Guns N’ Roses), The Beach Boys, and Vince Neil (Mötley Crüe). His crossover appeal between rock, country, and now EDM reflects a fearless commitment to genre-blending artistry.

The Canadian Beer (Party Remix) is now streaming everywhere. For tour dates, show details, and more on Eric’s upcoming projects—including his motivational show Tennis Like A Rockstar—visit www.ericsage.com.