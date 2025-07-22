Noor Chahal drops single 'Ranjha,' celebrating freedom and self-discovery

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Noor Chahal is set to release her latest single, "Ranjha". The song draws inspiration from the timeless poetry of Bulleh Shah and explores themes of love, identity, and defiance. It tells the story of a woman who chooses to follow her own path, embracing love and freedom in the face of societal expectations.
"Ranjha" portrays a deep connection between the protagonist and her beloved, where the boundaries between the two dissolve, and she becomes one with her Ranjha. The narrative serves as both a personal journey and a broader statement about self-discovery and the courage to pursue one's desires.
“Ranjha is very close to my heart. It’s not just a love song - it’s a story of choosing yourself, even when it’s hard. It’s about a woman who’s been told to be quiet, to fit in, to play by the rules but she chooses something different. She chooses love that gives her wings instead of walls. She doesn’t just fall in love - she becomes it. That journey of merging into someone else, and yet becoming more of yourself, that’s what Ranjha is about.” says Noor Chahal
With "Ranjha," Noor continues to build her position as a leading voice in Punjabi music, showing her ability to connect with her audience and offering a perspective that resonates with those seeking to carve their own path.
