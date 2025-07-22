Fishbone unleashes raw, visceral video for 'Secret Police'

MUMBAI: Legendary genre-defying pioneers Fishbone have dropped a powerful new video for “Secret Police,” a track from their acclaimed new album Stockholm Syndrome. The video is a visual gut-punch—unapologetically urgent, unflinchingly raw—and dares to ask the uncomfortable question: Why in present day USA is a brown person treated differently than a white person when doing the exact same thing?

When asked about “Secret Police” Fishbone’s Chris Dowd shares, “I can’t pinpoint the actual moment the creation of “Secret Police” began. The protestors being run over in Charlottesville, Breonna Taylor, a 4-year-old little girl face down in water, dead, trying to cross the U.S. border. During this ongoing existential/literal crisis, Kyle Rittenhouse on camera shot 3 protesters fatally, ending two human lives in the process, and I knew he was going to walk. There is no jury of your peers when there is no jury that would convict him based on fact, not bias. At that tipping point, “Secret Police” was born and with the current brutally from ICE and DHS it’s all relevant as ever. From the hubris of racism and the pillar of the entitled.

A searing indictment of ICE brutality, white supremacy, and law enforcement double standards, “Secret Police” is more than a protest song—it’s a wake-up call. In an era where injustice is often normalized through repetition, Fishbone’s new visual serves as an alarm meant to shake audiences out of passive consumption.

“The ska-funk-metal mavericks return, still partying, but even more pissed off... Fishbone is still getting down while the world hovers on the brink.” — Spin Magazine

Secret Police is taken from Stockholm Syndrome, Fishbone’s first full-length LP in two decades—a scorching, genre-hopping masterpiece that melds funk, punk, ska, soul, and righteous fury. The band’s sonic intensity is matched only by their unyielding lyrical honesty, tackling racism, state violence, and the dark undercurrents of modern America. “Their lyrics are some of their sharpest and most reflective to date… they tackle the rise of fascism and racism in America… and remind us that love is the most important thing of all.” — Punk News

Fronted by the irrepressible Angelo Moore and longtime creative force Christopher Dowd, Fishbone’s revitalized lineup includes bassist James Jones, drummer Hassan Hurd, trumpeter/vocalist John “JS” Williams II, and returning guitarist Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton. Together, they deliver a sonic explosion that’s both timely and timeless.

“It takes a strong sense of patriotism to point out your nation’s flaws... this album stands as a musical refuge against oppression.” — I’m Music Magazine

Fishbone is currently on the road for the Summer Circus Tour 2025 with Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines, Bite Me Bambi, and Catbite, and will also appear at select dates on the Vans Warped Tour, including a much-anticipated stop in Long Beach.

“What kind of music does Fishbone play? Fishbone.” — The Bearded Gentleman

Summer Circus 2025 w/ Less Than Jake, Fishbone, The Suicide Machines, and Catbite (July 25– August 15)

July:

Friday, July 25 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday, July 29 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

Wednesday, July 30 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

August:

Friday, August 1 at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, CA

Saturday, August 2 at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA

Monday, August 4 at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR

Tuesday, August 5 at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA

Thursday, August 7 at Shrine Social Club in Boise, ID

Friday, August 8 at The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, August 9 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO

Monday, August 11 at Emo's in Austin, TX

Tuesday, August 12 at House of Blues in Houston, TX

Wednesday, August 13 at The Studio at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX

Friday, August 15 at The Pageant in Saint Louis, MO

Saturday, August 16 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

Fishbone Headlining Shows:

Sunday, August 17 at House of Blues in New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, August 19 at The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK

Thursday, August 21 at Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

Friday, August 22 at Club Congress in Tucson, AZ

Friday, September 27 at West Gate Resort in Las Vegas, NV with The Slackers