Celebrated the lyrical legacy of Sameer Anjaan: “Baithak” leaves Delhi spellbound

MUMBAI: In an evening drenched in nostalgia, melody, and soul-stirring anecdotes, the iconic lyricist Sameer Anjaan took center stage at the NCUI Auditorium captivating audiences with untold stories behind some of Bollywood’s most beloved songs. The musical soirée, titled “Baithak – Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi…”, was hosted by Graphisads and turned out to be an emotional homecoming for every Hindi film music lover.

From the very first note, the event was more than a performance—it was an immersive journey through over four decades of musical magic. A Guinness World Record-holder for the most songs penned by a lyricist, Sameer has written over 4,000 songs across 2,500 films, and on this special evening, he allowed fans an intimate look into that extraordinary legacy. The event wasn’t just about reliving golden hits—it was about revisiting the soul behind them. With anecdotes delivered in his signature humble and heartfelt style, Sameer revealed that during the writing of Aashiqui, he longed to experience heartbreak himself, so that he could write with more honesty. “I wanted to feel what I was writing,” he shared, drawing a collective gasp from the audience. He opened up about his journey from a modest job at the Central Bank to becoming the voice of love, longing, and heartbreak in Indian cinema.

Sameer fondly recalled singing at birthday parties and writing poetry that first got published in the local newspaper. His father's advice—“This field is both a curse and a boon”—still echoes in his heart. The audience was treated to live renditions of his unforgettable songs like “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai,” “Chhamma Chhamma,” “Char Baj Gaye, Party Abhi Baaki Hai,” and “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam,” performed soulfully by acclaimed singers Mohit Khanna and Kiran Upadhyay. Sameer also spoke with warmth and admiration about his collaborators—composers like A.R. Rahman, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Himesh Reshammiya, and singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and many more. He shared humorous and heartwarming tales of working with superstars such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shahid Kapoor, whom he wrote for in Dil Hai Hindustani. One of the most poignant moments came when he discussed his patriotic compositions, including the Indian Army tribute for Kargil Vijay Diwas and the modern rendition of “Hum Hindustani” with Shankar Mahadevan.

He also teased upcoming collaborations with Salman Khan and filmmaker Turharper for the debut film Kutch Kehna Hai. Always humble, Sameer declared, “I’ve never worked for awards. I work for the rewards—my audience.” He emphasized the importance of evolving with time and learning from the younger generation, including his own children.For the packed auditorium of fans, artists, and dignitaries, the evening was not just a celebration of Hindi film music—it was a tribute to a man whose words have touched millions.“Baithak – Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi…” wasn’t merely an event; it was a heartfelt embrace of India’s lyrical legacy, written by a man who has always penned emotions we didn’t know how to say aloud.