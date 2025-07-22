“We Do We” - Smirnoff Lemon Pop drops a bold beat for its New Gen Z Music Campaign

MUMBAI: Today’s world thrives on collaboration—and no one embodies this more than Gen Z. Individuality is no longer a solo act; it's part of a collective performance. That spirit lies at the heart of “We Do We”, Smirnoff Lemon Pop Non-Alcoholic’s bold platform that celebrates coming together to create something bigger, louder, and more meaningful.

In its latest chapter, the brand turns up the volume with a campaign that transforms this collaborative spirit into sound. Rooted in its year-long celebration of vibrant self-expression and inclusivity, the campaign introduces a sonic experience that captures what Gen Z sounds like today: fearlessly original, joyfully collaborative, and unapologetically real.

At the centre of this musical experiment is a beat built using Smirnoff Lemon Pop cans—crafted and produced by Sez on the Beat (Sajeel Kapoor), one of India’s most exciting young producers. From this dynamic baseline, three genre-defying artists reinterpret the rhythm in their own unique styles, adding layers that reflect their identity, culture, and sound. The result: a one-of-a-kind audio tapestry that represents what We Do We truly stands for—distinct voices coming together to create something unforgettable.

Meet the artists driving the beat forward:

1. Shai — This “Is It Love?" singer fuses Hindi and English in an Indo-Western sound rooted in both her UK and Indian upbringing.

2. Agsy — A fierce and fearless rapper known for blending Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi to give Gen Z a bold, unfiltered voice

3. Nikhil aka Tabla Guy — Creator of the viral “Tabla Reimagined” series, Nikhil fuses Indian percussion with global electronic beats, turning culture into club energy.

The campaign unfolds through a five-part reel series, showcasing each artist's take on the original rhythm before culminating in a unified anthem that reflects the campaign’s core idea: individuality thrives when shared. The full series can be found on the official Instagram page — @smirnofflemonpop.

"We Do We is not just a campaign, it’s a cultural conversation,"says Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, Diageo India." Through music—one of the most authentic forms of expression for Gen Z—we’re amplifying Smirnoff Lemon Pop’s playful and inclusive spirit. This campaign captures how today’s generation sees individuality and collaboration not as opposing forces, but as partners in creativity. It’s proof that when diverse voices come together, the energy is electric.”

As cultural lines blur and music becomes a universal language for identity and community, We Do We continues to reflect the pulse of India’s Gen Z. The campaign doesn’t just make a sound—it makes a statement. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Kommune.