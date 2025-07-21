RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jul 2025 18:47

T-Series presents Saadgi by Savi Kahlon featuring Priya Kahlon

MUMBAI: The word “saadgi” translates to simplicity, but in the world of this song, it suggests something fuller. It is about honesty, intention, and the quiet strength of choosing someone with an open heart. There is no drama here, only the calm of a love that stays constant.

Saadgi is a song that reflects a kind of love built on clarity, presence, and quiet understanding. Written and sung by Savi Kahlon, with music by The Masterz, it holds space for emotions that are felt deeply without needing to be explained. It speaks to a connection that moves gently, with trust and sincerity at its core.

The music video, featuring Savi and Priya Kahlon, brings this feeling to life through soft visuals and thoughtful moments. Set in peaceful, rural surroundings, the story unfolds through small gestures and unhurried exchanges. Whether it’s a shared glance or a silent walk together, each frame captures the kind of comfort that comes from being truly seen.

Saadgi is out now on T-Series and on all streaming platforms!

