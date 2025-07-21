RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jul 2025 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Netizens go gaga over the climax song of 'Saiyaara'; Shreya Ghoshal's soulful voice works yet again

MUMBAI: Saiyaara continues to shine bright as one of the most emotionally resonant films of the year. With a compelling narrative, a promising debut by Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, and a masterful direction, the film is not just winning hearts but also making a strong statement at the box office. Saiyaara has now inched close to the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, becoming a certified success story across metros and smaller towns alike.

Among the film’s many highlights, what has taken audiences by surprise and left them truly captivated is the female version of the title track, revealed in the film’s final moments. Sung by the ever-soulful Shreya Ghoshal, the climax song has become the emotional anchor of the film’s happy ending.

With her serene and expressive voice, Shreya Ghoshal brings depth, purity, and overwhelming calm to the final scene. The female rendition not only enhances the emotional weight of the conclusion but also adds a layer of spiritual closure to the protagonist’s journey.

Social media is abuzz with fan-made videos, reels, and emotional responses to the climax track. Many are calling it the most memorable and satisfying end in recent cinema. Streaming platforms have seen a surge in demand for the female version, now widely referred to as the musical soul of the film.

As Saiyaara continues to build its cinematic legacy, it is clear that the film’s emotional triumph is beautifully amplified by Shreya Ghoshal’s voice, turning the final chapter into a moment of healing that audiences are taking home with them.

