Mika Singh and Rannvijay Singha amp up the energy in 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’s latest music video

MUMBAI: Zee TV brings you Chhoriyan Chali Gaon — a bold new non-fiction show, where 11 urban women leave city comforts behind to survive, adapt, and thrive in a rural Indian village.

Blending desi swag with emotional grit, the show bridges the world of India and Bharat like never before.

Amplifying the show's spirit from the very first beat is its high-octane title track, sung by music powerhouse Mika Singh and featuring both him and the show's host, Rannvijay Singha. Composed by Bharat and Haridutt, the song captures the show’s rustic energy and rebellious tone — and doubles up as a cheeky musical heads-up, hilariously spelling out what the contestants are in for! What makes it even more special is the collaboration between Mika and Rannvijay — long-time friends reuniting on a project after over two decades. Shot against a vibrant village backdrop, the music video adds punch, personality, and strong pre-premiere buzz to the show.

Sharing his excitement about the track, Mika Singh said, "I’ve been a part of several reality shows on Zee TV over the years, and every collaboration with the channel has felt like coming back home. There’s always an energy, a pulse to their concepts that excites me as an artist. When I first heard the brief for the title track of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I knew it had the potential to become something truly special. The rhythm is electrifying—it’s got that raw, desi energy that perfectly aligns with my singing style. It’s the kind of track that makes you tap your feet, feel every beat in your bones."

He added, "A huge shoutout to Bharat and Haridutt for composing such a powerful number—the melody carries soul, the beats are tight, and the audience will hear the love they’ve poured into every layer of the sound. What made this experience even more exciting was sharing the mic and doing a music video with Rannvijay for the very first time. We’ve known each other for years, and finally collaborating on a track was long overdue. He’s a natural—talented, energetic, and full of vibe. The show itself brings a unique concept to the table. It’s bold, rooted, and full of spirit—just like the track we’ve created. I genuinely believe the song captures the essence of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon—its grit, its celebration of strength, and its youthful attitude. I hope the audience enjoys every beat of it and feels the same high we did while creating it."

Rannvijay Singha shared, “I first met Mika paaji back in 2003 in Delhi, and even then, his energy and flair were just magnetic. Collaborating with him on the title track of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been an absolute blast! There’s a certain magic he brings to every song, and working with him after all these years was truly special.”

He added, “It’s a super catchy track. What I love most is how the song beautifully captures the essence of the show. The sound, the mood, the attitude—it all ties back to what Chhoriyan Chali Gaon stands for. I genuinely believe the music will become a signature element of the show. Even now, the tune’s playing at the back of my mind—it’s that addictive! I hope the audience will love it too.”

With its bold concept, strong characters, and now an infectious theme song to match, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is poised to make a solid impact. The show aims to spotlight young contestants stepping out of their comfort zones to navigate rural life, tough challenges, and their own inner strength.

