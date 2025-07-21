RadioandMusic
Jodhpur RIFF presents: 'SAZ and Friends - When the Desert Plays' in association with the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, and Avid Learning

MUMBAI: On Friday, 8th August 2025, the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, will resonate with the evocative sounds of Rajasthan as Jodhpur RIFF, in association with Avid Learning, presents SAZ and Friends: When the Desert Plays. This special evening will bring together extraordinary artists in a collaboration of various musical streams and artistic expressions.

At the heart of this evening is SAZ, a remarkable Rajasthani folk music trio from the Langa community of Western Rajasthan, hereditary musicians whose centuries-old musical traditions have been passed down through generations. The trio consists of Sadiq Khan, one of Rajasthan’s finest folk dholak players; Asin Khan, Aga Khan Music Award recipient, master of the Sindhi Sarangi and sublime vocalist; and Zakir Khan, a brilliant khartal player and singer. They have performed across the world, from desert towns to global stages, rediscovering forgotten songs and composing original music.

The evening is a showcase of original work commissioned and produced by Jodhpur RIFF, under the aegis of the Mehrangh Museum Trust, Jodhpur. Since its inception, the festival has created and toured numerous collaborations between Rajasthan’s folk traditions and diverse global root music forms. Each piece is the result of careful development through residencies and sustained artistic exchange, led by the musicians themselves.

The evening opens with Rang-e-Thar, SAZ’s signature set. The performance moves from rare village songs to ecstatic dance rhythms and original compositions. The icing is the warm, anecdotal narration that threads the experience together, offering insights into the lived realities of the musicians.

This is followed by Inayat: A Duet for Four, an original commission for Jodhpur RIFF, where the masterful classical Kathak dancer Tarini Tripathi and SAZ come together in a powerful artistic dialogue. Tarini Tripathi is a third-generation Kathak dancer, rooted in a strong lineage of women performers, who explores new dimensions of the art while staying true to its classical form. This collaboration blends Rajasthani folk songs and Sufi kalaam with Kathak in a compelling interplay between four brilliant artists.

After a brief intermission, the evening culminates in The Cool Desert Project, another original Jodhpur RIFF commission, where SAZ collaborates with Mumbai-based saxophonist Rhys Sebastian (Saxontoast), renowned for his brass arrangements in movies and several ad jingles. Blending bluesy riffs with desert-rooted melodies, the lush conversation between Sebastian’s saxophone and Asin Khan’s Sindhi sarangi shapes a soundscape that is both earthy and experimental.

What unites these collaborations is the spirit of Jodhpur RIFF: honoring living traditions while boldly reimagining them. All the performances have been commissioned and produced by Divya Bhatia, Festival Director of Jodhpur RIFF.

As cultural catalysts, the Royal Opera House and Avid Learning are committed to elevating the artistic landscape of Mumbai. Through enduring partnerships, they curate diverse and pathbreaking experiences that celebrate India’s rich creative heritage while embracing contemporary innovation. These initiatives aim to build deeper connections between artists, audiences, and traditions, bridging the past and present through thoughtful programming.

Join us for this exceptional evening where the desert sings anew, where traditional sounds meet contemporary interpretation, and where folk art continues to grow while staying true to its roots.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Mumbai
When: Friday, 8th August 2025 | 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com (Rs. 499 onwards)
For Press: Ayeshah Dadachanji (ayeshah.avid@gmail.com)

