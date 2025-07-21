RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jul 2025 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Farhan Khan drops “Pehli Mohabbat”, a soul-stirring love ballad from India’s first hip-hop concept Album - Alif Laila

MUMBAI: After the heartfelt reception of Masoom, Farhan Khan, Urdu rapper, lyricist, and poet, returns with Pehli Mohabbat, the second love ballad from Alif Laila (Part 1) one of the most talked-about projects in the Indian Hip-Hop scene and India’s first-ever concept album.

With Pehli Mohabbat, Farhan brings back his signature pen game, narrating the peak of Alif & Laila’s love story. The track dives deep into the emotions of what it feels like to fall in love for the very first time or the first time it truly feels like love, even if you've been in love before. It's a timeless reminder that some connections are so pure, they redefine everything you thought you knew about love.

Shedding light on this, Farhan said, “I am excited for this release as Pehli Mohabbat isn’t your routine rap song. It is more like my previous melody - Masoom - which is fresh & raw. This song is for my listeners to enjoy and resonate with. I have worked hard to provide an overall experience of rhythms, storytelling, and creativity. I hope I live up to the expectations the audience has set for me and my album.”

A fusion of poetic lyricism and contemporary soundscapes, Pehli Mohabbat continues to push the boundaries of Urdu-infused storytelling within Indian Hip-Hop, solidifying Farhan’s position as one of the most compelling voices in the genre today.

