News |  21 Jul 2025 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Fans relive the magic of Seerat Kapoor’s voice with new Lofi version of debut song as singer 'Aao Na' under Jacky Bhagnani's music Label Jjust Music

MUMBAI: Tollywood actress Seerat Kapoor has made her singing debut under the label of Jjust Music who has delivered major hit songs like, Gori Hai Kalaiyan, IKK Vaari, Barsaat, Rabba Mereya and many more owned by Jacky Bhagnani.

The actress once again surprises fans as her song Aao Na, returns in a beautiful Lofi Mix. The reimagined version, featuring vocals by Ishaan Khan and Seerat Kapoor in a lo-fi soundscaping concept by DJ Nitish Gulyani, is already gaining massive love from listeners all over again.

Originally sung by Seerat Kapoor, Aao Na which was released under the label Jjust Music owned by Jacky Bhagnani had become an instant favorite among fans for its heartfelt lyrics, emotional melody and the sizzling chemistry between Seerat and Aman Preet Singh that reflected beautifully on-screen.

While the original track already garnered immense love from fans and the film industry alike, the newly launched Lofi Mix, sung by Ishaan Khan and Seerat Kapoor, remixed by DJ Nitish Gulyani, has given the song a fresh breath of life. With the Lofi Mix, the iconic track finds a fresh, serene vibe that’s perfect for today’s mood-based music listeners. The remix brings a soft, immersive atmosphere while retaining the emotional core of the original.

Seerat Kapoor is also a trained Indian classical singer and her debut track with Aao Na was celebrated for her melodious voice and expressive delivery. The fans showered her with love and appreciation for stepping into the world of music with such devotion, grace and emotion. Now, the Lofi Mix is once again opening the gates for fans to feel deeply connected to the story and the music.

Sharing the news on her social media, she wrote, "#AaoNa - Now In A Whole New Vibe! The dreamy Lo Fi Version is here to steal your heart -"

Speaking on the release of the Lofi version, Seerat Kapoor shared, “The journey of ‘Aao Na’ has been so special. With the latest Lofi version, it feels like the song has evolved into something even more personal. Music truly has the power to transcend beyond time and touch us in new ways. I’m overwhelmed by the love pouring in once again and can’t wait to share my upcoming songs as a tribute, for the love iv received even as a singer”

Check out the New Lo-fi Version now,

After receiving so much love for her debut as a singer, Seerat is now all set to gear up with her melodious voice in upcoming music videos as well as feature in them. We can't wait for an official announcement over it.

With the release of the Aao Na Lo-Fi Version, fans are not only enjoying a new soundscape but also reminiscing about the original magic that made Aao Na such a cherished track. With this release, Seerat Kapoor further cements her presence not only as an actress but also as a promising voice in the world of music!

Seerat Kapoor Jjust Music Jacky Bhagnani music
