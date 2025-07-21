RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jul 2025 14:33 |  By RnMTeam

Capmania Delhi: Himesh Reshammiya turns the stadium into a nightclub, leaves over 30,000 fans spellbound

MUMBAI: If there was ever any doubt about Himesh Reshammiya’s legendary status, last two nights at Saregama Live’s Capmania Delhi put it to rest. Sold out shows with a 30,000+ strong audience, the evenings were nothing short of pulsating. From the very first beat to the final encore, the crowd didn’t stop singing, dancing or cheering. It was loud, it was emotional, and above all, it was unforgettable.

Himesh Reshammiya has now become the only artist to sell out back-to-back shows at the iconic Indira Gandhi Arena,  a feat no other performer has achieved at this scale.

As the OG Rockstar Superstar hit machine, Himesh took the stage and the energy instantly shifted. From Tera Suroor to Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar, Aashiqui Mein Teri and more, he delivered one banger after another. The crowd roared louder with every track, turning the entire arena into a chorus of memories and madness.

A line Himesh kept repeating through both the nights said it all: “Convert the stadium into a nightclub” and he truly did. With flashing lights, thumping beats and thousands moving in sync, the stadium felt more like a massive open air party than a traditional concert.

The crowd’s love was overwhelming. From lifelong fans to Gen Z singing every word, the night was a multigenerational celebration of music that has stood the test of time.
A tender and unforgettable moment came during Main Jahaan Rahoon, when Himesh’s wife Sonia Kapur joined him on stage, a heartfelt gesture that drew loud cheers and added a rare touch of warmth to an otherwise high octane show.

Speaking after the show, Himesh shared:
“Delhi, what you gave me in these last two nights is something I’ll never forget. There was magic in the air, the way every voice echoed back to me, every hand rose in sync, every smile lit up the night. I’ve sung these songs so many times, but last night they felt brand new because of the love in that stadium. Capmania isn’t just a concert, it’s a celebration of connection, memories and music that refuses to fade.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President at Saregama said, “What started as a concert, is now a movement. Himesh’s music has always connected across generations, and to see 30,000 people respond with that kind of energy and emotion was electric. We’re gearing for more shows across India and the globe. It’s the beginning of what we believe will be one of the most iconic live properties in India.”

After what went down at Capmania Delhi, only one question remains:
“Are you ready to feel it all over again?”

