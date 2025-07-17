Yuki Chiba performing live at VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan!

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce that Yuki Chiba will be performing at our VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan where we will crown the VCT Pacific champion for 2025!

The Japanese singer and rapper behind our anthem “Shinpai Muyou” will perform the track live at the opening ceremony of our grand finals on 31 August.

This special performance is just one of the many exciting finals weekend events you can expect both online and in-person. Stay tuned for more information about our Finals roadshow activities soon!

In the meantime, if you want to join us in-person, you can purchase tickets for VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan taking place on 30-31 August at LaLa Arena Tokyo Bay.

1. Address: 2 Chome-5-15 Hamacho, Funabashi, Chiba 273-0012, Japan

The show on 30-31 August will begin at 12:00 GMT+7 // 13:00 GMT+8 // 14:00 GMT+9.