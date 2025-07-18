Taaruk Raina live at SOCIAL – Lost & Found India Tour

MUMBAI: When the lights dim at SOCIAL, the magic begins. Join us for a soulful, musical journey with the sensation — Taaruk Raina.
Brace yourself, Delhi — he's ready to light up the stage with his magnetic voice, heartfelt lyrics, and unmatched presence that pulls you right into his world.
From dreamy originals to the songs you can’t stop humming, Taaruk brings a wave of emotions and pure musical magic you won't forget.
Whether you’ve been a fan from the start or are just discovering his sound, this is your chance to experience stories that sing and songs that stay with you.
Date: 20th July 2025, Sunday
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Live/Acoustic
Venue: Saket SOCIAL, Delhi
Booking Link: https://www.district.in/events/lost-and-found-india-tour-ft-taaruk-raina-delhi-jul20-2025-buy-tickets
