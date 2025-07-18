RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jul 2025 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan and Faaiz Anwar come together for the first time in the melodious "Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera", composed by Gianysh Toolsee

MUMBAI: “Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera” is a fresh, original and enchanting romantic track that brings back the magic of ‘90s melodies. The song marks the first ever collaboration of the legendary playback singer Shaan and veteran lyricist Faaiz Anwar.

The song differs from the current releases as it boasts a hummable tune with beautiful contemporary arrangements, bringing listeners back to the most melodic era of the ‘90s. The track begins softly, gradually building into a captivating rhythm that stays long after the first listen.

It is Gianysh Toolsee's first composition to be released worldwide. He has earlier given the background score for the short film “Check Out” (2023). He says, “It is a dream becoming true to have Shaan and Faaiz Anwar associated with my first major composition. I have worked really hard on it and also co-produced the video clip. Being a disciple of Shankar-Jaikishan, I hope listeners will love this melody with old charm. I would like to thank everyone who supported and believed in me.”

Celebrated lyricist Faaiz Anwar has penned the heartfelt lyrics. He has previously worked with R.D Burman, Anu Malik, Nadeem-Shravan, Sajid-Wajid and wrote timeless superhits in “Saajan” (1991), “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin” (1991), “Janaam” (1992), "Imtihaan" (1994), “Jab We Met” (2007), “Dabaang” (2010), "Rowdy Rathore” (2012) and in Sonu Nigam’s studio albums like “Deewana” (1999) and “Jaan” (2000).

He states, "When Gianysh ji hummed the tune, I liked it a lot. Then Shaan heard it and he also appreciated it. I appreciate Gianysh ji for composing such a uniquely styled melody which would be remembered for years. I had worked with Shaan before but due to some reason, those songs didn't release. Hence, this song marks our first collaboration. He has sung this song with all his heart. I am sure music lovers will lap it up big time."

Directed by Fenil Seta and Mihir Karkarkey, the music video captures breathtaking lush forests and serene landscapes and is the perfect backdrop for the romantic chemistry between the lead couple (Daksh Puri and Mansi Sehgal). Fenil Seta states, “I fell in love with the song the moment Gianysh hummed the tune during our meeting in 2023. As time passed, it was a pleasure to see how it became bigger and bigger, first when a reputed lyricist like Faaiz sir came on board and later when Shaan sir agreed to lend his voice. Shooting the song in Matheran was challenging and yet it was a pleasurable experience thanks to our superb unit.”

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

