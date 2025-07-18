RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2025 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from treating himself to a truly extravagant gift. The artist, known for hit tracks like 14 Kille and Raid, took to social media to share a glimpse of his latest indulgence, a high-end, limited edition red-coloured time-piece which costs a whopping Rs.3 crore. Clearly Dil Sandhu knows he worked hard to get to where he was in his career, and made no apologies for celebrating his success and efforts. After-all, self love is the best form of love out there, isn't it?

While there was no public celebration or party, Sandhu’s birthday message gave fans an intimate look at his mindset. “This isn’t about the price tag,” he wrote, “it’s a reminder to value time, honor growth, and celebrate how far you’ve come.” The gesture reflects the artist’s deep appreciation for his journey, from his early days as a lyricist in Chandigarh to becoming one of Punjabi pop’s most promising voices. The luxury watch stands not just as a symbol of success, but as a personal token of resilience and ambition.

He added, "I’ve seen days where I had nothing but a pen and a dream. This birthday, I didn’t buy a watch to show off. I bought it to remind myself that hard work pays off. You have to love yourself enough to keep going, but stay grounded enough to remember why you started.”

Ask him about what’s next in his life plans, and he adds without hesitation, “I still have miles to go before I even think about anything else. Work is my priority right now and will be so for the next couple of years, before I shift my focus to anything else.” Quiz him on his relationship status and he adds, “I am going to go the cliché way and say I’ll talk about it when I am ready. I am not the one to hide behind a veil of secrecy. So you’ll know soon!”

With hints of a Bollywood debut and more international collaborations in the pipeline, this milestone marks not just another year older, but a powerful step forward in Dil Sandhu’s inspiring journey.

Tags
Dil Sandhu Has Miles To Go music
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2025

"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist QK lent her voice to a streetball project that turned more than just heads.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Shaan and Faaiz Anwar come together for the first time in the melodious "Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera", composed by Gianysh Toolsee

MUMBAI: “Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera” is a fresh, original and enchanting romantic track that brings back the magic of ‘90s melodies. The song marks the first ever collaboration of the legendary playback singer Shaan and veteran lyricist Faaiz Anwar.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Guru Randhawa brings quirk to the Po Po Song From Son of Sardaar 2, registers first collaboration with Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa treated audiences with The Po Po Song from Son of Sardaar 2, and it is packed with quirk, swag, and desi tadka. The recently released track marks the first-ever collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Ajay Devgn, promising a musical treat for fans and audiences alike.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Jubin Nautiyal drops another soulful Track-'Phir Na Kabhi' from Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Tugs at the Heartstrings

MUMBAI: Renowned for his soul-stirring voice, Jubin Nautiyal is back with yet another emotionally charged melody — Phir Na Kabhi, the latest song from the upcoming musical drama Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai. The track is now out and already resonating with fans of heartfelt romantic ballads.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Akanksha Bhandari unveils latest monsoon gem 'Main Hoon Hi Kya'

MUMBAI: Independent folk-pop singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari, known for her rich folk roots and soulful vocals, is back with her latest release ‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’.

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from...read more

2
"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist...read more

3
As ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ trends online, here’s a monsoon playlist celebrating Shreya Ghoshal’s most soulful romantic tracks

MUMBAI: With the aroma of petrichor in the air and windows fogging up with memories, it’s that time of year when love feels louder-  and Shreya...read more

4
Anna Goldsmith releases bold new single 'Wake Up The People'- a fiery anthem for the next generation of changemakers

MUMBAI: Emerging rock artist and outspoken feminist Anna Goldsmith has released her powerful new single “Wake Up The People,” available now on all...read more

5
Yuki Chiba performing live at VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan!

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce that Yuki Chiba will be performing at our VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan where we will crown the VCT Pacific...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games