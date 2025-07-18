Jubin Nautiyal drops another soulful Track-'Phir Na Kabhi' from Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Tugs at the Heartstrings

MUMBAI: Renowned for his soul-stirring voice, Jubin Nautiyal is back with yet another emotionally charged melody — Phir Na Kabhi, the latest song from the upcoming musical drama Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai. The track is now out and already resonating with fans of heartfelt romantic ballads.

Phir Na Kabhi is a poignant tale of lost love, deep yearning, and emotional devastation. Jubin's evocative vocals breathe life into the lyrics, making every note a reflection of heartbreak and longing. The song has been beautifully composed by Mahesh Matkar, with touching lyrics penned by Dr. I.J. Mishra and Satyajeet, capturing the raw essence of separation and undying love.

The music video features actors Pranjal Shandilya and Swapnil Singh, whose on-screen chemistry adds depth to the emotional narrative. Their performances reflect the pain and vulnerability of two souls torn apart, making the story behind the song all the more impactful.

Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai, the film from which the track is taken, is set to release in cinemas on 1st August 2025. With themes rooted in love, nature, and emotional resilience, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences, much like its music already has.

Directed by Satyajeet and produced by IJM Productions, the film also features actors Makrand Deshpande, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Jais, Rohit Pathak, and the late Bikramjeet Kanwarpal.