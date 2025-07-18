RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2025 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa brings quirk to the Po Po Song From Son of Sardaar 2, registers first collaboration with Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa treated audiences with The Po Po Song from Son of Sardaar 2, and it is packed with quirk, swag, and desi tadka. The recently released track marks the first-ever collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Ajay Devgn, promising a musical treat for fans and audiences alike. The song features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and others setting the dance floor on fire, and Guru Randhawa enhances the song's appeal by bringing his energy to the dance floor! In addition to surprising the audiences with his swag-filled dance step and the catchy hook step, Guru also brings his fiery Punjabi touch to The Po Po Song.

Having a club vibe, the song is sung by Guru Randhawa, music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the peppy lyrics are penned by Armaan Sharma. This time, the iconic hookstep got a more exciting makeover, ensuring to get the audience grooving anytime, anywhere!

Speaking about creating the song, Guru Randhawa shared, "The Po Po Song is my first collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and it was quite exciting to share the dance floor with him. The song is filled with infectious energy and it also has Punjabi swag to it. I'm quite thrilled to be a part of the hit franchise of Son of Sardaar, and I hope that the audiences find their groove with The Po Po Song."

The Po Po Song introduces Guru Randhawa to the hit franchise of Son of Sardaar 2. With Ajay Devgn's grooves, Guru's infectious vocals and the energetic appeal of the song, The Po Po track promises to become Guru's next hit banger. In addition to this, he has also left the audience in a frenzy with his first independent musical album, Without Prejudice. Featuring nine songs of various themes, Guru is winning hearts with the global chartbuster track Qatal, audience favorite tracks Sirra, Gallan Battan and Kithe Vasde Ne among others. Creating a storm all over the internet, his songs have left the users creating social media reels and dance videos one after the other!

With his independent singles and the recently released film song, Guru Randhawa has highlighted his versatile range and has also reaffirmed his stance as a musical powerhouse. Considering the frenzy created by Guru's tracks and creations, he is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand and prolific singers of today's time!

Tags
Guru Randhawa Ajay Devgn Mrunal Thakur music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2025

"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist QK lent her voice to a streetball project that turned more than just heads.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from treating himself to a truly extravagant gift.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Shaan and Faaiz Anwar come together for the first time in the melodious "Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera", composed by Gianysh Toolsee

MUMBAI: “Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera” is a fresh, original and enchanting romantic track that brings back the magic of ‘90s melodies. The song marks the first ever collaboration of the legendary playback singer Shaan and veteran lyricist Faaiz Anwar.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Jubin Nautiyal drops another soulful Track-'Phir Na Kabhi' from Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Tugs at the Heartstrings

MUMBAI: Renowned for his soul-stirring voice, Jubin Nautiyal is back with yet another emotionally charged melody — Phir Na Kabhi, the latest song from the upcoming musical drama Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai. The track is now out and already resonating with fans of heartfelt romantic ballads.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Akanksha Bhandari unveils latest monsoon gem 'Main Hoon Hi Kya'

MUMBAI: Independent folk-pop singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari, known for her rich folk roots and soulful vocals, is back with her latest release ‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’.

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from...read more

2
"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist...read more

3
As ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ trends online, here’s a monsoon playlist celebrating Shreya Ghoshal’s most soulful romantic tracks

MUMBAI: With the aroma of petrichor in the air and windows fogging up with memories, it’s that time of year when love feels louder-  and Shreya...read more

4
Anna Goldsmith releases bold new single 'Wake Up The People'- a fiery anthem for the next generation of changemakers

MUMBAI: Emerging rock artist and outspoken feminist Anna Goldsmith has released her powerful new single “Wake Up The People,” available now on all...read more

5
Yuki Chiba performing live at VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan!

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce that Yuki Chiba will be performing at our VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan where we will crown the VCT Pacific...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games