Guru Randhawa brings quirk to the Po Po Song From Son of Sardaar 2, registers first collaboration with Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa treated audiences with The Po Po Song from Son of Sardaar 2, and it is packed with quirk, swag, and desi tadka. The recently released track marks the first-ever collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Ajay Devgn, promising a musical treat for fans and audiences alike. The song features Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and others setting the dance floor on fire, and Guru Randhawa enhances the song's appeal by bringing his energy to the dance floor! In addition to surprising the audiences with his swag-filled dance step and the catchy hook step, Guru also brings his fiery Punjabi touch to The Po Po Song.

Having a club vibe, the song is sung by Guru Randhawa, music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the peppy lyrics are penned by Armaan Sharma. This time, the iconic hookstep got a more exciting makeover, ensuring to get the audience grooving anytime, anywhere!

Speaking about creating the song, Guru Randhawa shared, "The Po Po Song is my first collaboration with Ajay Devgn, and it was quite exciting to share the dance floor with him. The song is filled with infectious energy and it also has Punjabi swag to it. I'm quite thrilled to be a part of the hit franchise of Son of Sardaar, and I hope that the audiences find their groove with The Po Po Song."

The Po Po Song introduces Guru Randhawa to the hit franchise of Son of Sardaar 2. With Ajay Devgn's grooves, Guru's infectious vocals and the energetic appeal of the song, The Po Po track promises to become Guru's next hit banger. In addition to this, he has also left the audience in a frenzy with his first independent musical album, Without Prejudice. Featuring nine songs of various themes, Guru is winning hearts with the global chartbuster track Qatal, audience favorite tracks Sirra, Gallan Battan and Kithe Vasde Ne among others. Creating a storm all over the internet, his songs have left the users creating social media reels and dance videos one after the other!

With his independent singles and the recently released film song, Guru Randhawa has highlighted his versatile range and has also reaffirmed his stance as a musical powerhouse. Considering the frenzy created by Guru's tracks and creations, he is undoubtedly one of the most in-demand and prolific singers of today's time!