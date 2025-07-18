Chris Janson releases title track 'Wild Horses' off upcoming album

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Country star, Chris Janson, has released the title track off his upcoming album, Wild Horses, out on August 1st. The song “Wild Horses,” out now, was written by Janson, his wife Kelly and their late friend, Pat Bunch. After receiving rave reviews for his electrifying live stage shows where the performance was described as “wild horses untamed,” Janson leaned into the assessment and wrote a song that embodies his bold, untamed and unapologetic authenticity.
LISTEN: “Wild Horses”
WATCH: “Wild Horses” Lyric Video
The upcoming Wild Horses album is Janson’s most compelling project to date. Packed with energy, heart, and soul, the 15-track project blends Janson’s trademark fun-loving style with a deeper look at his life and relationships. Co-produced by Janson and collaborators Andy Sheridan, Blake Bollinger, and Michael Wilkes, the album captures the full range of who he is - husband, father, friend, and performer. Janson co-wrote every track, ensuring that each song carries his unmistakable voice and heartfelt authenticity. The album includes previously released favorites like the patriotic anthem “This Flag,” heartfelt track, “The Bride,” and his current radio single, “Me & A Beer” which is nearing the Top 40 at Country radio.
PRE-SAVE: Wild Horses Album
Wild Horses Track Listing:
1. Wild Horses
2. What You're Missing
3. Me & A Beer
4. Fight For A Girl
5. Up To You
6. Want To With You
7. The Bride
8. What I’m For
9. This Flag
10. Father Figure
11. Hung Up On
12. I Don’t Give A Damn
13. Hardest Huntin’ Season featuring Jamey Johnson
14. You Ain’t Seen It All
15. The Broken
Janson is currently out on the road for headlining dates throughout the summer. Be sure to keep up with all things Chris Janson, including upcoming show dates and tickets, by visiting ChrisJanson.com.
