Akanksha Bhandari unveils latest monsoon gem 'Main Hoon Hi Kya'

MUMBAI: Independent folk-pop singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari, known for her rich folk roots and soulful vocals, is back with her latest release ‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’. Written and produced by Shubham J, who also features on the track, this ballad explores the beauty of losing yourself in love – so deeply that your identity begins to feel entwined with someone else’s.

Following the release of her monsoon gem ‘Pehli Baarish’ in 2020, Akanksha brings yet another warm and cozy track for her listeners, offering the perfect mood for slow rainy days and quiet reflection. With ‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’ Akanksha captures that feeling of being with someone all your life wholeheartedly and selflessly. With delicate instrumentation, a warm melancholic vibe, and her signature emotive delivery, the track is both tender and haunting.

Sharing her thoughts on this release, Akanksha says, “‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’ is a delightful, breezy track, and from the moment I first heard the song, I was smitten. Its themes of unconditional love resonated deeply, reflecting the profound bonds we share with loved ones. Personally, this song has taken on a new meaning since adopting my dog, whose presence has brought immense joy and transformed my life in ways I never thought possible. 'Main Hoon Hi Kya’ beautifully captures the essence of unwavering devotion, whether it's for a person or a beloved pet, and I’m so glad I could explore this sound with Shubham J.”

The track is now available for listening along with a lyrical visualiser out on Akanksha’s official YouTube channel. ‘Main Hoon Hi Kya’ adds another deeply personal chapter to Akanksha’s evolving sonic journey, one that continues to resonate with listeners, one heartfelt note at a time.