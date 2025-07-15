Indie star Prateeksha Srivastava, Ashu Shukla and Pulkit Jain to perform at Offstage Live: India’s Indie Community Showcase at Anti Social on 23rd July 2025

MUMBAI: Get ready for an evening of soulful music, inspiring stories and vibrant artistry as Anti Social hosts its first-ever indie community showcase — Offstage Live — on July 23, 2025. This special event brings together some of India’s most talented independent artists, offering a platform to celebrate, connect, and elevate the country’s thriving indie music scene.

Headlining the night is Prateeksha Srivastava, an indie star whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences across India. With over 669,000 listeners on Spotify, 30 million views on YouTube, and a dedicated following on Instagram, Prateeksha’s journey from a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs to collaborations with industry icons like Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Mishra exemplifies her rising prominence. Her chart-topping hit, “Naino Ki Toh Baat”, has crossed half a billion plays, making her a name to watch in India’s indie scene. Her recent releases include the viral track “Aankh” featuring Sunidhi Chauhan, which received widespread acclaim. She also collaborated with Vishal Mishra on the Coke Studio song "Holi Aayi” and the latest bollywood track “Aap Jaisa Koi”. Whether performing on OTT platforms, live stages or the big screen, her authentic artistry continues to inspire. Prateeksha shares, “I’ve been writing these songs in quiet corners — now I’m singing them loud, starting with Offstage live in Mumbai.”

Joining her will be Anshu Shukla, a self-taught musician from Pune known for his simplistic yet captivating tunes that leave fans humming long after the music stops. Since beginning his musical journey in the late 2020s, Anshu’s heartfelt love ballads like “Har Ek Pal” and “Phir Se Shuruhave” have amassed millions of streams. His song “Phir Se Shuruhave” was even featured in an Amazon Mini short film called “Conditions Apply”, showcasing his growing influence within the indie community.

Also performing is Pulkit Jain, an indie singer-songwriter and composer from Indore. Pulkit discovered his musical talent early on and has since built a diverse catalog of songs that explore themes of love, warmth, and humour. His singles “Kinare Pe” and “Koi Na Koi” have resonated widely, while his track “Pyaare”, featured on Osho Jain’s album “Saar”, offers a fun, satirical take on human nature. With his guitar and piano always in hand, Pulkit continues to explore acoustic sounds and engaging live performances, from solo sets to full-band arrangements.

This event is more than just a concert; it’s a movement to foster community, support new talent, and celebrate the rich diversity of India’s independent music landscape. Attendees will experience authentic performances, hear inspiring journeys, and discover new voices shaping the future of Indian indie music.

Join us on July 23rd at Anti Social for an evening that promises to be memorable — an energetic celebration of India’s indie spirit, where raw talent and genuine artistry take center stage. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something bigger and to support the vibrant community of independent artists shaping India’s musical future.