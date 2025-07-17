As ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ trends online, here’s a monsoon playlist celebrating Shreya Ghoshal’s most soulful romantic tracks

MUMBAI: With the aroma of petrichor in the air and windows fogging up with memories, it’s that time of year when love feels louder- and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice echoes the loudest. As Saiyaara from the upcoming film Saiyara and the new Dhadak from Dhadak 2 take over the internet, here’s a handpicked playlist of No. 1 Singer Shreya’s most romantic monsoon melodies that are perfect for a rainy-day rewind.

1. Saiyaara – from Saiyaara (Upcoming Film)

An all-new ballad that’s already touching hearts, Saiyaara brings back the magic of poetic love. Shreya’s voice flows like a river through its gentle tune, soaking every listener in emotion. With every note, she brings alive the ache of distance and the beauty of emotions.

2. Dhadak – from Dhadak 2

The reimagined version of the beloved track is drenched in raw vulnerability. Shreya’s voice carries the weight of unsaid emotions, building a world of silent glances and thunderous heartbeats. It’s a song that feels like first love all over again.

3. Jeene Laga Hoon – from Ramaiya Vastavaiya

A soft, hummable melody that feels like walking in the rain with your favourite person. Shreya adds a breezy sweetness that makes the song feel young and timeless at once. Her vocals add innocence to every beat of blooming love.

4. Saibo – from Shor in the City

A fusion of folk and contemporary sounds, Saibo is intimate, warm, and deeply nostalgic. Shreya’s softness in this track feels like the hush of rain against your window. It’s the kind of song that lives in your soul longer than it plays.

5. Saans – from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Powerful and passionate, this love anthem builds like a storm and settles like a promise. Shreya’s voice soars through Rahman’s intense composition with unmatched grandeur. It’s the sound of love that’s bold, fearless, and eternal.

6. Kaise Mujhe – from Ghajini

A song of quiet yearning, Kaise Mujhe hits deep with its haunting stillness. Shreya’s voice blends loss and longing like raindrops on glass. It makes you pause and feel every unspoken emotion.

7. Manwa Laage – from Happy New Year

This breezy number wraps you in a blanket of blush and joy. Shreya infuses the song with charm that feels effortless and honest. It’s love in its simplest, sweetest form.

8. Bahara – from I Hate Luv Storys

Floral, festive, and full of feels, Bahara is a monsoon mood board in itself. Shreya’s portions are like spring meeting rain — vibrant yet soft. It’s a forever favourite that never gets old.

From fresh favourites to timeless classics, Shreya Ghoshal’s voice continues to be the soundtrack of every love story written in the rain. Whether it's the thrill of new beginnings or the comfort of familiar love, her melodies capture every shade of romance with unmatched grace. This monsoon, let her songs pour into your soul — because when it rains, it’s Shreya who truly makes it feel like love.