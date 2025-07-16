RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jul 2025 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

SOCIAL brings Satrangi Mela to Delhi: A queer-centric celebration of identity, joy and community

 MUMBAI: SOCIAL’s all-day queer fest, Satrangi Mela, arrives in Delhi, bringing a day of celebration, expression, and community to Nehru Place SOCIAL. On Sunday, 20th July, the café-bar transforms into a vibrant celebration of queer identity, inclusion, and creativity.

Curated by the community for the community, this hyperlocal edition features an eclectic mix of high-energy drag and music performances, indie creator showcases, expressive flea pop-ups, and intimate mixers. The outpost becomes a safe and expressive space where joy is shared, stories are told, and identities shine.

Adding to the energy, M·A·C Cosmetics, a brand that has been long-standing support for LGBTQIA+ voices, brings its signature artistry to the celebration with a 2-hour makeup masterclass which will commence 4PM onwards.

From the beats to the bazaar, Satrangi Mela at SOCIAL is where resistance meets revelry, and pride takes center stage, not just for a month, but as a mindset.

 .  Where: Nehru Place SOCIAL, Delhi

 . Date: 20th July 2025

 .  Time: 2PM

 . RSVP: https://www.district.in/events/satrangi-mela-all-day-queer-fest-nehru-place-social-jul20-2025

 

Tags
Satrangi Mela social music
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2025

"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist QK lent her voice to a streetball project that turned more than just heads.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from treating himself to a truly extravagant gift.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Shaan and Faaiz Anwar come together for the first time in the melodious "Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera", composed by Gianysh Toolsee

MUMBAI: “Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera” is a fresh, original and enchanting romantic track that brings back the magic of ‘90s melodies. The song marks the first ever collaboration of the legendary playback singer Shaan and veteran lyricist Faaiz Anwar.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Guru Randhawa brings quirk to the Po Po Song From Son of Sardaar 2, registers first collaboration with Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa treated audiences with The Po Po Song from Son of Sardaar 2, and it is packed with quirk, swag, and desi tadka. The recently released track marks the first-ever collaboration between Guru Randhawa and Ajay Devgn, promising a musical treat for fans and audiences alike.

read more
 | 18 Jul 2025

Jubin Nautiyal drops another soulful Track-'Phir Na Kabhi' from Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai Tugs at the Heartstrings

MUMBAI: Renowned for his soul-stirring voice, Jubin Nautiyal is back with yet another emotionally charged melody — Phir Na Kabhi, the latest song from the upcoming musical drama Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai. The track is now out and already resonating with fans of heartfelt romantic ballads.

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
"It Felt Like Scoring a Goal": QK on owning her voice in Hip-Hop's Streetball Crossover

MUMBAI: When music meets movement, it creates more than sound—it creates culture. In a powerful crossover of rhythm and sport, rising hip-hop artist...read more

2
Punjabi Pop sensation and rapper Dil Sandhu rings in his birthday, says he 'Has Miles To Go' before he takes a break

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop sensation Dil Sandhu celebrated his birthday today with a quiet sense of reflection and gratitude. But that didn’t stop him from...read more

3
As ‘Saiyaara’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ trends online, here’s a monsoon playlist celebrating Shreya Ghoshal’s most soulful romantic tracks

MUMBAI: With the aroma of petrichor in the air and windows fogging up with memories, it’s that time of year when love feels louder-  and Shreya...read more

4
Yuki Chiba performing live at VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan!

MUMBAI: We are excited to announce that Yuki Chiba will be performing at our VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals in Japan where we will crown the VCT Pacific...read more

5
Shaan and Faaiz Anwar come together for the first time in the melodious "Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera", composed by Gianysh Toolsee

MUMBAI: “Mujh Pe Hua Hai Jo Karam Tera” is a fresh, original and enchanting romantic track that brings back the magic of ‘90s melodies. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games