SOCIAL brings Satrangi Mela to Delhi: A queer-centric celebration of identity, joy and community

MUMBAI: SOCIAL’s all-day queer fest, Satrangi Mela, arrives in Delhi, bringing a day of celebration, expression, and community to Nehru Place SOCIAL. On Sunday, 20th July, the café-bar transforms into a vibrant celebration of queer identity, inclusion, and creativity.
Curated by the community for the community, this hyperlocal edition features an eclectic mix of high-energy drag and music performances, indie creator showcases, expressive flea pop-ups, and intimate mixers. The outpost becomes a safe and expressive space where joy is shared, stories are told, and identities shine.
Adding to the energy, M·A·C Cosmetics, a brand that has been long-standing support for LGBTQIA+ voices, brings its signature artistry to the celebration with a 2-hour makeup masterclass which will commence 4PM onwards.
From the beats to the bazaar, Satrangi Mela at SOCIAL is where resistance meets revelry, and pride takes center stage, not just for a month, but as a mindset.
. Where: Nehru Place SOCIAL, Delhi
. Date: 20th July 2025
. Time: 2PM
. RSVP: https://www.district.in/events/satrangi-mela-all-day-queer-fest-nehru-place-social-jul20-2025
