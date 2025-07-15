MY FM culminates third season of Haritwari across nine key markets in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: MY FM, the flagship radio brand of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, is known for its unique initiatives that consistently set us apart from competition. We take pride in celebrating and championing the rich cultural traditions of the states we are present. Maharashtra, one of our largest markets, is home to the revered tradition of Wari – a spiritual pilgrimage in honour of Lord Vitthal. Every year, lakhs of devotees embark on this spiritual journey walking from Alandi to Pandharpur. The pilgrimage spans 260 Kms over 21 days.

This year marked the third season of Haritwari, successfully executed across 9 key markets in Maharashtra. MY FM RJs Shraddha and Amrut walked along with warkaris on the sacred route from Alandi to Pandharpur, placing seed balls along the 260 km journey. As part of the initiative, MY FM RJs also conducted seed ball making workshops in over 90 schools and societies. The on-ground initiative garnered footfall of over 22000.

It garnered digital reach of over 1 million. Paragon Footwear partnered with us as the presenting sponsor.

Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice President - Marketing & IT at Paragon Footwear, said, “Haritwari is more than a walk of faith - it’s a journey of purpose. As the Presenting Partner, Paragon joins hands with MY FM to blend devotion with action through an initiative that mirrors our belief in Zidd Chalte Rehne Ki. For Paragon, it’s not just about moving forward - it’s about making every step count. The initiative reflects Paragon’s long-standing commitment to social and environmental responsibility while deepening its connection with local communities across Maharashtra.”