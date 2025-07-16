Insanidade releases 'Girls From Nowhere'- New music video revives the spirit of ’80s rock'

MUMBAI: The band Insanidade dives headfirst into the vibrant atmosphere of 1980s Los Angeles in their bold new music video, “Girls From Nowhere”, a project created entirely using artificial intelligence. Directed by Arnaldo Belotto — known for his work with Titãs, Lobão, and Rogério Skylab — the video brings to life the wild, neon-lit nights of rock’s golden era, filled with blazing stages, wild parties, and a rebellious, liberating spirit that shaped generations.

The track is part of the band’s newly released fourth studio album, Enough to be a Loser — their heaviest and most intense record to date. With nine tracks, including eight original songs and a fiery cover of Mötley Crüe’s “Looks That Kill”, the album plunges deep into the worlds of Hard Rock and Heavy Metal, drawing clear influences from legends like Motörhead, AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Guns N' Roses, and The Hellacopters.

Produced by bassist and producer Gustavo Vasquez at RockLab Studios in Anápolis (GO), and featuring cover art by Beto Ferris (who has worked with bands like Armored Saint and Forbidden), the album showcases Insanidade’s sonic evolution, cementing their aggressive and authentic sound.

With sharp, nihilistic, and provocative lyrics packed with social critique, Insanidade moves effortlessly through Action Rock, Punk, and High Energy Rock 'n' Roll, delivering a raw and direct sound — distorted guitars, pounding bass, thunderous drums, and raspy vocals — keeping the visceral essence of real rock alive.

“Girls From Nowhere” is more than just a music video — it’s a visual and sonic experience that celebrates the past, questions the present, and reaffirms the bold future of Brazilian rock with attitude and originality.