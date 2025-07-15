Global South Asian collective DESI TRILL launches Fashion Line And Hip-Hop Platform

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the pioneering South Asian global platform at the vibrant intersection of music, identity and streetwear, proudly announces two pivotal initiatives: the launch of its premiere DESI TRILL clothing line and the introduction of ‘RAP KAR - Home of Desi Hip-Hop’, a groundbreaking platform dedicated to cultivating and showcasing hip-hop talent from India and the South Asian diaspora.

These dual unveiling underscores DESI TRILL's integrated vision, where sartorial innovation converges with musical expression to authentically celebrate South Asian identity. The exclusive fashion line redefines modern streetwear, encapsulating the dynamic ethos of global South Asian youth through a seamless fusion of rich traditional heritage and avant-garde aesthetics. Concurrently, RAP KAR is poised to elevate the genuine artistry and burgeoning talent within India's vibrant hip-hop landscape.

The inaugural DESI TRILL collection features an array of meticulously crafted, culturally informed designs, including premium hoodies, t-shirts, exclusive unisex silhouettes, stylish cropped jumpers, and versatile foundational pieces. Each garment is fashioned from superior materials, ensuring both unparalleled comfort and enduring style. With accessible pricing commencing at INR 1500, DESI TRILL endeavors to democratize high-quality, culturally resonant fashion for a broad consumer base.

The distinctive aesthetic of the collection is the result of the visionary leadership of Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith, whose creative synergy has masterfully interwoven heritage influences with modern streetwear sensibilities. This same innovative spirit propels RAP KAR, which meticulously chronicles the evolving hip-hop movement through unscripted freestyle sessions, candid behind-the-scenes glimpses, exclusive interviews, and competitive rap battles, collectively amplifying emerging voices to broader recognition.

Speaking about the DESI TRILL clothing line Ty-Ty Smith states, "Beyond mere apparel, the DESI TRILL clothing line embodies a potent cultural movement. It reflects the raw vitality, profound pride, and unyielding individuality of a generation that simultaneously honors its heritage and fearlessly pushes cultural boundaries. Each design narrates a unique story, echoing the diverse narratives of the diaspora and the underground, thereby empowering wearers to express their authentic selves."

From the vibrant thoroughfares of Bombay to the dynamic diaspora communities of Birmingham, RAP KAR amplifies a diverse spectrum of voices while upholding its underground credibility. It furnishes young emcees, battle rappers, and storytellers with a platform to articulate their narratives, share their truths and forge communities on their own terms. The platform encompasses four dynamic content verticals: ‘Rap Kar Freestyles’, delivering unadulterated lyricism from underground to mainstream artists; ‘Rap Kar Interviews’ offering in-depth conversations with emcees and producers; ‘Rap Kar News’, providing exclusive insights and backstage access and ‘Rap Kar Events’ fostering live engagement through cyphers, rap battles and forthcoming plans for a flagship festival.

RAP KAR commenced with its ‘Rap Kar Freestyles’ series in January 2025 at Mumbai's esteemed Crepdog Crew, garnering over 100,000 views and more than 400 comments across 13 freestyle performances hosted by notable figures FeniFina and DJ Panda.

Speaking about RAP KAR Shabz Naqvi states, "These launches convey a profound central message: aimed at those who proudly represent the diaspora, the underground or the vanguard. We are confident that India has been anticipating RAP KAR. Hip-hop has always transcended boundaries. For us at DESI TRILL, hip-hop music and culture have been transformative. We aspire to highlight the extraordinary talent, from established artists to those cultivating their craft in their private spaces—your voices deserve to be heard. RAP KAR is for you."

The DESI TRILL collection will be exclusively available worldwide at www.desitrill.com. Aspiring artists are invited to submit demos to rapkar@desitrill.com for opportunities with RAP KAR.