Experience strings that speak - SWAYAM Live at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: For the first time ever at antiSOCIAL, catch Swayam — sitarist of the Etawah Gharana —live in an intimate setting in Mumbai!
Known for blending classical roots with modern design thinking, Swayam’s performances have captivated global audiences—from Gucci to TEDx.
Experience an evening where tradition meets innovation, and sound transforms into soul.
Date: 20th July 2025, Sunday
Time: 4:00 pm onwards
Genre: Classical
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/swayam-live-intimate-mumbai
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: For the first time ever at antiSOCIAL, catch Swayam — sitarist of the Etawah Gharana —live in an intimate setting in Mumbai!Known for...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging rock artist and outspoken feminist Anna Goldsmith has released her powerful new single “Wake Up The People,” available now on all...read more
MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the pioneering South Asian global platform at the vibrant intersection of music, identity and streetwear, proudly announces two...read more
Garnered footfall of over 22000 with 1 million digital reach. read more
MUMBAI: SOCIAL’s all-day queer fest, Satrangi Mela, arrives in Delhi, bringing a day of celebration, expression, and community to Nehru Place...read more