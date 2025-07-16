Anna Goldsmith releases bold new single 'Wake Up The People'- a fiery anthem for the next generation of changemakers

MUMBAI: Emerging rock artist and outspoken feminist Anna Goldsmith has released her powerful new single “Wake Up The People,” available now on all major streaming platforms. Fierce, fearless, and impossible to ignore, the song is a rallying cry for today. With its unapologetic lyrics and raw energy, “Wake Up The People” signals the arrival of a new kind of rock musician: one unafraid to speak truth to power.

Blending the grit of grunge, the drive of punk, and the boldness of classic protest music, Anna’s latest single takes aim at the systems that suppress individual voices, particularly those of young women. “This song is a feminist anthem,” Anna says. “But more than that, it’s for anyone who’s ever felt dismissed, underestimated, or silenced. It’s about reclaiming space and using your voice—even when it shakes.”

Written originally as a poem, “Wake Up The People” is deeply personal, reflecting Anna’s own journey from quiet frustration to confident activism. “I’ve always been afraid to speak up,” she admits, “but silence doesn’t lead to change. The world needs noise.” Produced by Rui Pedro at Harmony Hive Records, the single translates Anna’s righteous anger and defiant optimism into an electrifying sonic experience.

The lyrics don’t hold back. With lines like “Women gave you life, so give us back ours,” and “I am a person, but I am not one of the people,” Anna challenges listeners to question societal norms, repressive systems, and the ongoing erosion of personal freedom. “I was mad at the American government,” she explains. “But the more I looked around, the more I saw it wasn’t just one country. The problem is global—and generational.”

That anger, however, is paired with purpose. “Wake Up The People” is about what we can do. It’s a call to action for people to unlearn, to question, to fight for freedom, and most importantly, to listen to each other. “We’re all human. We all have different experiences. But we all deserve to live with dignity, equality, and autonomy,” says Anna.

At just 18, Anna Goldsmith has already earned national recognition. In 2024, she took top honours in the NATS National Student Auditions (Commercial Music) and dazzled audiences at Canadian Music Week. In 2025, she claimed the solo performance title at Canada’s Teen Jam. But beyond the trophies, Anna is quickly earning a reputation for something even more valuable: courage.

For the past two years, she’s worked with the Canadian Musicians Co-operative, honing her songwriting and developing a stage presence that’s as emotionally raw as it is commanding. She credits her collaborators—including producer Rui Pedro and the band MuteSounds—with helping her transform her message into music that moves people.

“Wake Up The People” is just the beginning. With a full slate of new music in the works and a growing audience hungry for artists who aren’t afraid to say something, Anna Goldsmith is poised to lead a new wave of socially conscious musicians. “If I’ve learned anything,” she says, “it’s that passion and fire mean you’re meant to be where you are. And I’m exactly where I need to be.”