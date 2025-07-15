Unreleased Beyoncé tracks stolen in Atlanta ahead of Cowboy Carter tour stop

MUMBAI: Just days before Beyoncé kicked off her four-night Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta, a vehicle break-in led to the theft of several sensitive materials linked to the superstar — including hard drives containing unreleased music, set lists, and show plans, according to Atlanta police.

The incident occurred on 8 July, when Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked their rented Black Jeep Wagoneer outside a local food hall. Upon returning, they discovered the vehicle’s rear window smashed and two suitcases stolen.

According to the police report, the stolen bags contained five jump drives with “watermarked and unreleased music, show footage plans — both past and future — and set lists.” A laptop, Apple AirPods, and designer clothing were also reported missing.

Grant and Blue informed authorities that the stolen items contained “personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé.”

Investigators were able to use tracking data from the missing laptop and AirPods to trace possible locations. They also found two faint fingerprints on the vehicle. An arrest warrant has since been issued, though the suspect’s name has not been made public. It remains unclear whether the stolen items have been recovered.

Beyoncé has been performing in Atlanta since 10 July, with her final show in the city held on Monday night. The third night of the tour featured a surprise appearance by her husband, Jay-Z.

Christopher Grant is known for his work with major artists like Shakira, while Diandre Blue previously appeared with Beyoncé in her 2024 Super Bowl commercial, which coincided with the release of two singles from Cowboy Carter, later followed by the full album.

A representative for Beyoncé has not yet commented on the incident.