Singer Rahul Fazilpuria reportedly escapes gunfire in Gurugram; Police investigation underway

MUMBAI: Popular singer and former political candidate Rahul Fazilpuria allegedly escaped unhurt after shots were fired at his car in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday evening, though police have yet to officially confirm whether the shooting occurred.

Details of the Incident

According to a report by India Today, unidentified assailants fired two to three bullets at Fazilpuria’s vehicle while it was on SPR Road in Gurugram. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, and no injuries have been reported.

Following the alert, the Gurugram Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, though it remains unclear whether the singer was the intended target. Authorities are currently exploring all possible angles, and no official statement has confirmed the firing as of now.

Political and Public Profile

Fazilpuria recently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurugram under the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) banner. He lost to BJP’s Mukesh Sharma by over 1.22 lakh votes. Apart from his brief political stint, Fazilpuria remains a widely followed music artist and influencer, with a significant presence on social media.

Past Controversy: Snake Venom Rave Party Case

In 2023, Fazilpuria was linked to a high-profile controversy involving the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party. The case also involved Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, a known associate of Fazilpuria. During police questioning, Elvish reportedly claimed the snakes used at the party were arranged by Fazilpuria, though the investigation is still ongoing.

As the police continue to probe Monday’s incident, no arrests have been made and more details are awaited.