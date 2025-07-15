Singer Rahul Fazilpuria reportedly escapes gunfire in Gurugram; Police investigation underway

MUMBAI: Popular singer and former political candidate Rahul Fazilpuria allegedly escaped unhurt after shots were fired at his car in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday evening, though police have yet to officially confirm whether the shooting occurred.
Details of the Incident
According to a report by India Today, unidentified assailants fired two to three bullets at Fazilpuria’s vehicle while it was on SPR Road in Gurugram. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, and no injuries have been reported.
Following the alert, the Gurugram Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, though it remains unclear whether the singer was the intended target. Authorities are currently exploring all possible angles, and no official statement has confirmed the firing as of now.
Political and Public Profile
Fazilpuria recently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurugram under the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) banner. He lost to BJP’s Mukesh Sharma by over 1.22 lakh votes. Apart from his brief political stint, Fazilpuria remains a widely followed music artist and influencer, with a significant presence on social media.
Past Controversy: Snake Venom Rave Party Case
In 2023, Fazilpuria was linked to a high-profile controversy involving the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party. The case also involved Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, a known associate of Fazilpuria. During police questioning, Elvish reportedly claimed the snakes used at the party were arranged by Fazilpuria, though the investigation is still ongoing.
As the police continue to probe Monday’s incident, no arrests have been made and more details are awaited.
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
Garnered footfall of over 22000 with 1 million digital reach. read more
MUMBAI: After receiving an overwhelming response for its first two seasons, BIG FM is back with the third season of its acclaimed show ‘BIG...read more
MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout...read more
MUMBAI: Khazana, the renowned Festival of Ghazals, stands as a cherished musical tradition and a significant cultural fundraiser. Conceived by the...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out music label T-Series and its head Bhushan Kumar, alleging that some of his most iconic films...read more