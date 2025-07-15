A legacy of compassion: The 24th Khazana Festival of Ghazals

MUMBAI: Khazana, the renowned Festival of Ghazals, stands as a cherished musical tradition and a significant cultural fundraiser. Conceived by the late Pankaj Udhas ji, this 24th edition continues its mission to raise funds for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT). The festival combines timeless ghazals with a powerful purpose, ensuring that every note provides hope and healing.

This year's event will feature special tributes to the iconic playback singer Mohammed Rafi and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. A stellar lineup of artists, including Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Rakesh Chaurasia will take the stage.

Dates: Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19, 2025

Location: Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Timing: 7:00 PM

The festival tickets are inclusive of F&B and are exclusively available on the District app.