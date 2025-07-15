Experience strings that speak - SWAYAM Live at antiSOCIAL

MUMBAI: For the first time ever at antiSOCIAL, catch Swayam — sitarist of the Etawah Gharana —live in an intimate setting in Mumbai!
Known for blending classical roots with modern design thinking, Swayam’s performances have captivated global audiences—from Gucci to TEDx.
Experience an evening where tradition meets innovation, and sound transforms into soul.
Date: 20th July 2025, Sunday
Time: 4:00 pm onwards
Genre: Classical
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/swayam-live-intimate-mumbai
