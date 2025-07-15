Bruno Mars joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé on stage in LA for surprise performance of “APT” — Fans call it “Iconic”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s second night in Los Angeles turned into an unforgettable moment when Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance on stage, joining Rosé for a powerful live rendition of their hit collab “APT.” The unannounced duet at SoFi Stadium sent fans into a frenzy, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about highlights of the Deadline Tour.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the crowd erupted when Mars stepped onto the stage alongside Rosé. The duo delivered a slick, high-energy performance of “APT,” complete with coordinated outfits, Blackpink’s signature choreography, and a confetti-filled finale that lit up the stadium.

ROSÉ AND BRUNO MARS PERFORMING APT LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM IN LA DAY 2 pic.twitter.com/wsgbjiWcvR — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) July 14, 2025

The appearance came during the North American leg of BLACKPINK’s Deadline Tour, which kicked off with a powerful opening night at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. There, the group debuted a brand new track titled “Jump,” which has since been released as a studio version and music video on YouTube. The song features production from Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

While fans at the LA show experienced the historic duet firsthand, those who missed it took to social media to share their reactions.

“The first time they sing this banger together live in an arena. Chills without a doubt,” one user wrote on X.

Another added, “Best duo. Chemistry is there.”

One fan who attended the previous night’s concert said, “I went to day one… I feel robbed.”

Others simply declared the moment “iconic.”

With Rosé and Bruno Mars lighting up the stage, it’s clear that BLACKPINK’s tour is not just about performances — it’s about moments that make history.