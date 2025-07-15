BIG FM’S ‘Big PRIDEntity’ enters Season 3 with bolder conversations, creating deeper impact

MUMBAI: After receiving an overwhelming response for its first two seasons, BIG FM is back with the third season of its acclaimed show ‘BIG PRIDEntity’, as it continues to advocate the significance of gender diversity and inclusivity. With this season, the show further aims to normalise identities and foster a more accepting society through deeper, unapologetic narratives that are bold, real and impossible to ignore. Featuring 20 episodes, airing on BIG FM and its digital platforms, the show strives to build awareness, challenge biases and drive a cultural shift through profound conversations.

BIG PRIDEntity Season 3 is once again helmed by RJ Rani who has anchored the show since its inception. At a time where conversations around queer identity are often limited to extremes – either ignored or overdramatized - RJ Rani leads the way, crafting a space where everyone is acknowledged, respected and celebrated for who they are. She speaks to the guests about their life journeys, the challenges they faced, their family and social support, moments of acceptance or resistance, and everything in between. Season 3 features a diverse set of voices from the LGBTQIA+ such as Sushant Divgikar, Rohit Verma, Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan, Ella D’ Verma, Paras Tomar, Daman Choudharry and Nayandeep Rakshit amongst others. Together, their voices form a powerful narrative that is deeply personal, thought-provoking and reflective of the community’s lived realities.

Speaking about the third season, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, our core philosophy of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho encourages us to lead with purpose and intent. With BIG PRIDEntity Season 3, we are not just celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community; but also creating a platform for authentic, inclusive conversations that challenge societal perceptions and help normalize gender diversity. This season is all about amplifying powerful voices and stories that provoke thought and inspire a meaningful change.”

BIG FM has collaborated with Tiger Baby, a film studio founded by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, for In Transit, a deeply moving documentary series directed by Ayesha Sood, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. At its heart, this collaboration is about listening to stories that are too often left out and to voices that deserve to be heard. In the weeks ahead, BIG FM’s RJs will be in conversation with guests from In Transit - Patruni Chidananda Sastry, Aryan Somaiya, Saher Naaz, Madhuri Sarode, Rie Raut and more, who open up about their lives, struggles and triumphs as transgender and non-binary individuals in India. This series reflects the studio’s commitment to blending cinematic vision with lived experiences, crafting stories that are emotionally resonant, socially relevant and rooted in cultural complexity.

BIG FM has also launched a new anthem for BIG PRIDEntity Season 3, capturing the spirit of the show and reinforcing its message of identity, acceptance and pride. The initiative continues its AAMA (Anonymously Ask Me Anything) segment, introduced last season, allowing listeners to anonymously pose questions that guests respond to on air, keeping the tone honest and interactive. The campaign extends its reach across radio, digital platforms and on-ground activations, fostering meaningful, everyday dialogue that moves beyond token gestures and towards true acceptance. The show continues to evolve as a platform that provides a voice to the lived realities of the LGBTQIA+ community by encouraging listeners to rethink what truly defines identity.