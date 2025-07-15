RadioandMusic
News |  15 Jul 2025 11:57 |  By RnMTeam

Anurag Kashyap slams T-Series: “They Don’t Pay for good music, only star power”

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has called out music label T-Series and its head Bhushan Kumar, alleging that some of his most iconic films received shockingly low compensation for their acclaimed soundtracks.

In a candid conversation with The Juggernaut, Kashyap criticized the industry’s commercial model, claiming that labels like T-Series prioritize celebrity appeal over musical quality.

“The idea is not to cater to the market. If T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, is not buying it, then it is good music,” he said.
“T-Series doesn’t buy good music at a good price.”

He revealed that films like Dev D (2009), Gulaal (2009), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) were all undervalued by the label, despite their critical and cultural success.

“They paid very little for Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, or Gulaal. They only pay based on who the star is — not for the music’s quality,” Kashyap added.

In fact, he claimed T-Series paid nothing for Dev D’s groundbreaking soundtrack.

The only exception, according to Kashyap, was his 2015 film Bombay Velvet, which featured a jazz-heavy score. Ironically, it was the least successful soundtrack commercially, but the one T-Series invested in the most.

“As music, it was very good, but it worked the least for them — because nobody wanted to listen to jazz. They paid the highest price for that,” he said.

As of now, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar have not publicly responded to Kashyap’s statements.

Meanwhile, Kashyap is set to return with his next film Nishaanchi, starring newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, which is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

