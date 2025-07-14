From a village without electricity to over 50 million views- Artist Rooh Khan releases his new album 'Mehroomi'

MUMBAI: This is a story of resilience, passion, and raw emotion. Rooh Khan, a singer, lyricist, and composer from Khamano Mandi, Punjab, has released his highly anticipated album “Mehroomi”. The EP explores themes of loneliness, heartbreak, addiction, and hope — emotions that Rooh knows all too well. The title itself, "Mehroomi," signifies a feeling of helplessness, a state where despite everything, one feels utterly alone. Rooh’s own journey and struggles have inspired these songs, which are more than just melodies — they are feelings that many experience but few can express so honestly.

The album features four powerful tracks: "Junooni," "Rog" ft Jyoti Nooran, "Chaa," and "Saqi." Each song delves deep into human emotion. Rooh explains that "Mehroomi" isn’t just a musical project but an unspoken reality, a silent pain that lives within. "Jo chup rehta hai, lekin andar se todta hai," he says, emphasizing how these feelings often remain hidden but are profoundly felt.

"Rog" is a song close to his heart, written during a time when he felt his world was falling apart. It captures that universal pain — whether heartbreak or personal struggles — and reminds us that dard toh dard hota hai. Similarly, "Saqi" stands out as a unique track, narrating the story of a person who doesn’t just consume alcohol but becomes the embodiment of intoxication itself. It touches on the idea that addiction isn’t only about substances but also about love, power, victory, and loss — the things that grip us in ways we can’t always describe.

Rooh Khan’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in a small village where electricity was scarce and life was a constant struggle, he grew up with no formal training or support system. His mother, a laborer, worked tirelessly to make ends meet, often going without food. Despite these hardships, Rooh’s obsession with singing kept him alive. With no instrument or studio, he relied solely on his voice and determination. His breakthrough came with the song "Tasbih," which crossed over 50 million views on YouTube, accumulating over 11 million streams on Spotify and inspiring hundreds of thousands of reels on Instagram. His voice resonated across Punjab, Pakistan, the UAE, and beyond, connecting with listeners on a deeply emotional level.

Rooh’s story is a testament that passion and perseverance can turn the impossible into reality. Today, he collaborates with renowned artists like Jyoti Nooran of "Highway" fame and Khan Saab, continuously creating music rooted in lived experience rather than algorithms or trends. His journey from a village with no electricity to a global stage is a reminder that success is often born from hardship, and genuine emotion will always find an audience.

This release is more than just music; it’s a reflection of survival, hope, and authenticity. Rooh Khan’s voice, once born out of necessity and hardship, now echoes in millions of hearts worldwide.