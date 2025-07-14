The power collab you didn’t see coming: W.i.S.H. & Panther Say “Bolo Bolo”

MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout rapper Panther. A bold Afro-Desi fusion, the track brings together infectious rhythms, fierce vocals, and unapologetic attitude, making it one of the most talked-about cross-genre collaborations of the year. “Bolo Bolo” is a high-energy track that’s equal parts confession, confrontation, and celebration. W.i.S.H. reclaims the spotlight for girl power in Indian pop, while Panther delivers a street-smart edge with his fiery verses, creating a sound that’s fresh, fearless, and unforgettable.
Produced by mentor and acclaimed music director Mikey McCleary, alongside rising talent Parth Parekh, “Bolo Bolo” is a genre-bending collaboration already being hailed as one of the most unexpected and explosive crossovers of the year. The track was co-written by Mikey, Parth, lyricist Smriti Bhokar, and Panther bringing together diverse voices and styles in this party anthem.
Glamorous, high-energy, and performance-driven, the music video features standout fashion, viral-ready choreography, and a surprise cameo by none other than Mikey McCleary. Shot with glossy pop flair and a bold, global aesthetic, the video channels the golden era of music video culture, with fierce visuals, cinematic shots, and choreography that commands the screen, all reimagined with a fresh, Desi twist. “Bolo Bolo” video cements itself as more than just a visual accompaniment, it’s a moment.
Expressing their inspiration behind this song, W.i.S.H.. shared that Bolo Bolo definitely emerged out of that ‘ugh just say it already’ mood. I mean, we’ve all been there dropping hints, sending signals, and yet nothing?! We wanted this song to be a fun way to bring that situation to life with a little eye roll energy and a whole lot of girl code confidence. Just speak out what the heart desires! We hope listeners and Wishstars relate to this and continue to love and support us”
Panther shares “There’s this cool, fun push in ‘Bolo Bolo’ that hooked me from the start. Seriously, people should just stop being cryptic and bolo bolo, yaar! It was awesome laying down my verse with these talented girls, cheeky, real, and straight from the heart. Truth always hits harder when it’s got a sick beat. Can’t wait for my fans to shower it with love, just like all my other tracks. Dil mein jo hai, boldo!”
Listen to the song – ‘Bolo Bolo’ by W.i.S.H. and Panther here: http://smi.lnk.to/bolobolo
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: Rising musical talents Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab are set to release “Nit Khair”, a moving reinterpretation of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali...read more
MUMBAI: Trivandrum-based artist Aksomaniac releases his deeply personal and evocative new single, "PAAPAM," a raw, genre-fluid confession of guilt,...read more
MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout...read more
MUMBAI: This is a story of resilience, passion, and raw emotion. Rooh Khan, a singer, lyricist, and composer from Khamano Mandi, Punjab, has...read more
MUMBAI: The second single from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, titled Monica, is out and Pooja Hegde raises the temperature with her addictive dance...read more