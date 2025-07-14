The power collab you didn’t see coming: W.i.S.H. & Panther Say “Bolo Bolo”

MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout rapper Panther. A bold Afro-Desi fusion, the track brings together infectious rhythms, fierce vocals, and unapologetic attitude, making it one of the most talked-about cross-genre collaborations of the year. “Bolo Bolo” is a high-energy track that’s equal parts confession, confrontation, and celebration. W.i.S.H. reclaims the spotlight for girl power in Indian pop, while Panther delivers a street-smart edge with his fiery verses, creating a sound that’s fresh, fearless, and unforgettable.

Produced by mentor and acclaimed music director Mikey McCleary, alongside rising talent Parth Parekh, “Bolo Bolo” is a genre-bending collaboration already being hailed as one of the most unexpected and explosive crossovers of the year. The track was co-written by Mikey, Parth, lyricist Smriti Bhokar, and Panther bringing together diverse voices and styles in this party anthem.

Glamorous, high-energy, and performance-driven, the music video features standout fashion, viral-ready choreography, and a surprise cameo by none other than Mikey McCleary. Shot with glossy pop flair and a bold, global aesthetic, the video channels the golden era of music video culture, with fierce visuals, cinematic shots, and choreography that commands the screen, all reimagined with a fresh, Desi twist. “Bolo Bolo” video cements itself as more than just a visual accompaniment, it’s a moment.

Expressing their inspiration behind this song, W.i.S.H.. shared that Bolo Bolo definitely emerged out of that ‘ugh just say it already’ mood. I mean, we’ve all been there dropping hints, sending signals, and yet nothing?! We wanted this song to be a fun way to bring that situation to life with a little eye roll energy and a whole lot of girl code confidence. Just speak out what the heart desires! We hope listeners and Wishstars relate to this and continue to love and support us”

Panther shares “There’s this cool, fun push in ‘Bolo Bolo’ that hooked me from the start. Seriously, people should just stop being cryptic and bolo bolo, yaar! It was awesome laying down my verse with these talented girls, cheeky, real, and straight from the heart. Truth always hits harder when it’s got a sick beat. Can’t wait for my fans to shower it with love, just like all my other tracks. Dil mein jo hai, boldo!”

Listen to the song – ‘Bolo Bolo’ by W.i.S.H. and Panther here: http://smi.lnk.to/bolobolo