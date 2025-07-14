Pooja Hegde sets the dance floor on fire in Coolie second single ‘Monica’ WATCH

MUMBAI: The second single from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, titled Monica, is out and Pooja Hegde raises the temperature with her addictive dance steps and fiery energy! Ahead of the film’s big release, the makers have treated audiences to this sizzling track, featuring Pooja Hegde in a special appearance.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Monica is sung by Anirudh himself along with Subhalashini, with lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan and choreography by Sandy Master.

Sharing the latest fiery track, the makers wrote: “Monica, my dear Monica! The second single #Monica from #Coolie starring Pooja Hegde is out now!”

As always, Pooja Hegde proves she’s the queen of the hook step, bringing her trademark charisma in a stunning red-hot ensemble. Her catchy moves complement the song’s electrifying beats, making it the perfect dance track. With spot-on expressions and an infectious vibe, Pooja commands every frame of the music video.

While she continues to rule hearts with the just-released Monica, she’s also gearing up to ignite the big screen with her next release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actress will share screen space with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in this rom-com directed by David Dhawan. Known for slipping effortlessly into different genres, Pooja is all set to take movie buffs on yet another rollercoaster of full-on entertainment.