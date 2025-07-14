'PAAPAM': Aksomaniac, Shreyas weave Malayalam and Marathi in genre-bending single

MUMBAI: Trivandrum-based artist Aksomaniac releases his deeply personal and evocative new single, "PAAPAM," a raw, genre-fluid confession of guilt, desire, and profound inner conflict. The track, which dropped today, features the compelling talents of Marathi artist Shreyas, whose powerful verse adds a unique cultural and linguistic layer to Aksomaniac's intricate soundscape.

"PAAPAM" (meaning 'sin' in Malayalam) captures the visceral weight of moral burden and the aching human desire for release. Blending Malayalam and Marathi, the song spirals through themes of fear, longing, and the paradoxical comfort that can feel more like a curse. It's an intimate, atmospheric, and emotionally heavy piece, meticulously crafted for listeners who don't shy away from truth. The track holds a mirror to those caught between wanting better and being pulled back by old wounds, resonating with the universal struggle of self-discovery.

Aksomaniac shares, “For me, ‘Paapam’ is about the emotional residue we’re forced to carry after moments of intimacy—not because they’re inherently wrong, but because we’re taught to feel guilt for wanting, choosing, or even feeling. It’s about the weight of that conditioning, the way shame lingers even when nothing bad has happened. I wasn’t trying to give answers with this song, just trying to name the conflict. Shreyas brought a whole new layer to it—his verse, in Marathi, doesn’t just echo the mood; it deepens the story with another voice shaped by a different but familiar kind of pressure. It felt real, necessary, and honest.”

Shreyas adds, "When Aksomaniac approached me for 'PAAPAM,' I was immediately drawn to the raw honesty of the concept. The idea of exploring guilt and inner conflict, especially with the blend of Malayalam and Marathi, felt incredibly authentic. My verse aims to add another layer to that narrative, a voice from a different cultural context but grappling with the same universal human emotions. It was a truly enriching experience to contribute to a track that pushes boundaries both musically and lyrically."

Aksomaniac, a self-taught, multi-disciplinary artist trained in Western classical music, uses music as a profound method of self-discovery and journaling. His work draws influences from R&B, jazz, blues, and pop, constantly evolving his production and songwriting to better understand himself through his craft.

Shreyas Sagvekar, a genre-bending rapper, singer, and writer rooted in Marathi culture, brings his bold lyricism and emotional depth to "PAAPAM." Known for tracks like "Taambdi Chaamdi" and "Paristhiti," Shreyas bridges tradition with rebellion, addressing socially relevant issues with his unique voice. His collaboration on "PAAPAM" further solidifies his reputation for pushing boundaries and delivering impactful narratives.

"PAAPAM" is available now on all major streaming platforms.