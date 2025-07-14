RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab set to reimagine a classic in upcoming release "Nit Khair" - A soulful tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Rising musical talents Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab are set to release “Nit Khair”, a moving reinterpretation of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s timeless ghazal. The track blends the raw emotive power of traditional Qawwali with contemporary ambient production, creating a soundscape that resonates across generations.

Rooted in reverence yet boldly imaginative, “Nit Khair”bridges the old and the new — a musical homage to legacy, culture, and emotion. With Divyam’s evocative vocals and Khwaab’s layered, atmospheric production, the track aims to speak to both connoisseurs of classical music and lovers of modern sound.

The music video, also set for release alongside the track, captures the everyday poetry of Indian summers. Shot on a sunlit terrace, the video unfolds organically — from a solitary act of hanging clothes to a vibrant mosaic of hands laying out papad, pickles, mangoes, and chilies under the sun. The terrace, by the song’s end, transforms into a celebration of community, nostalgia, and cultural identity.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Divyam Sodhi shares:“Nit Khair is our tribute to where we come from — musically and culturally. It’s inspired by afternoons on the terrace, the sound of qawwalis echoing in the background, and a deep respect for legends like Nusrat Saab who shaped our understanding of emotion in music."

Khwaab adds: "We approached this track with care and intention — not to modernize, but to reinterpret. It’s about emotional continuity, blending tradition with textures that feel current without losing the soul."

With growing anticipation across social media and streaming platforms, “Nit Khair” is positioned to be a standout release — one that not only honors a musical legend but also introduces a fresh voice and vision to a new generation.

Tags
Khwaab music Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Related news
 | 14 Jul 2025

'PAAPAM': Aksomaniac, Shreyas weave Malayalam and Marathi in genre-bending single

MUMBAI: Trivandrum-based artist Aksomaniac releases his deeply personal and evocative new single, "PAAPAM," a raw, genre-fluid confession of guilt, desire, and profound inner conflict.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2025

From a village without electricity to over 50 million views- Artist Rooh Khan releases his new album 'Mehroomi'

MUMBAI: This is a story of resilience, passion, and raw emotion. Rooh Khan, a singer, lyricist, and composer from Khamano Mandi, Punjab, has released his highly anticipated album “Mehroomi”.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2025

Pooja Hegde sets the dance floor on fire in Coolie second single ‘Monica’ WATCH

MUMBAI: The second single from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, titled Monica, is out and Pooja Hegde raises the temperature with her addictive dance steps and fiery energy!

read more
 | 14 Jul 2025

The power collab you didn’t see coming: W.i.S.H. & Panther Say “Bolo Bolo”

MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout rapper Panther.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2025

Melodic hard rock band XDB release new single 'When the Love Is Gone' via MTS Records

MUMBAI: Melodic hard rock band XDB released their highly anticipated new single 'When the Love Is Gone' via MTS Records.

read more

RnM Biz

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab set to reimagine a classic in upcoming release "Nit Khair" - A soulful tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Rising musical talents Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab are set to release “Nit Khair”, a moving reinterpretation of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali...read more

2
'PAAPAM': Aksomaniac, Shreyas weave Malayalam and Marathi in genre-bending single

MUMBAI: Trivandrum-based artist Aksomaniac releases his deeply personal and evocative new single, "PAAPAM," a raw, genre-fluid confession of guilt,...read more

3
The power collab you didn’t see coming: W.i.S.H. & Panther Say “Bolo Bolo”

MUMBAI: India’s first I-pop girl group, W.i.S.H., makes a powerful comeback with their latest single, “Bolo Bolo”, in collaboration with breakout...read more

4
From a village without electricity to over 50 million views- Artist Rooh Khan releases his new album 'Mehroomi'

MUMBAI: This is a story of resilience, passion, and raw emotion. Rooh Khan, a singer, lyricist, and composer from Khamano Mandi, Punjab, has...read more

5
Pooja Hegde sets the dance floor on fire in Coolie second single ‘Monica’ WATCH

MUMBAI: The second single from Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, titled Monica, is out and Pooja Hegde raises the temperature with her addictive dance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games