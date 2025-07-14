Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab set to reimagine a classic in upcoming release "Nit Khair" - A soulful tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Rising musical talents Divyam Sodhi and Khwaab are set to release “Nit Khair”, a moving reinterpretation of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s timeless ghazal. The track blends the raw emotive power of traditional Qawwali with contemporary ambient production, creating a soundscape that resonates across generations.

Rooted in reverence yet boldly imaginative, “Nit Khair”bridges the old and the new — a musical homage to legacy, culture, and emotion. With Divyam’s evocative vocals and Khwaab’s layered, atmospheric production, the track aims to speak to both connoisseurs of classical music and lovers of modern sound.

The music video, also set for release alongside the track, captures the everyday poetry of Indian summers. Shot on a sunlit terrace, the video unfolds organically — from a solitary act of hanging clothes to a vibrant mosaic of hands laying out papad, pickles, mangoes, and chilies under the sun. The terrace, by the song’s end, transforms into a celebration of community, nostalgia, and cultural identity.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Divyam Sodhi shares:“Nit Khair is our tribute to where we come from — musically and culturally. It’s inspired by afternoons on the terrace, the sound of qawwalis echoing in the background, and a deep respect for legends like Nusrat Saab who shaped our understanding of emotion in music."

Khwaab adds: "We approached this track with care and intention — not to modernize, but to reinterpret. It’s about emotional continuity, blending tradition with textures that feel current without losing the soul."

With growing anticipation across social media and streaming platforms, “Nit Khair” is positioned to be a standout release — one that not only honors a musical legend but also introduces a fresh voice and vision to a new generation.