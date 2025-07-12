Melodic hard rock band XDB release new single 'When the Love Is Gone' via MTS Records

MUMBAI: Melodic hard rock band XDB released their highly anticipated new single 'When the Love Is Gone' via MTS Records. Written by Robert Kane and performed by Rob Kane, Xander Demos, Brendan Callahan, Emily Stroup, and Guy Cole, "When the Love Is Gone" delivers a dynamic mix of soaring melodies, powerful instrumentation, and heartfelt lyrics.

Rob Kane shares the song’s origins:

"It started with the intro. I had been listening to TNT's 'My Religion' album and Tony Harnell’s Starbreaker project, and I wanted to write something that was guitar-driven but also had keys in it—especially in the intro. The opening riff led to the chorus, and when I came up with the line ‘When the Love Is Gone,’ the rest of the song wrote itself around that concept."

Reflecting on its evolution, Xander Demos adds:

"It's a catchy tune, and we've since rethought some of the ways we play it—especially with that big chorus. We perform it in Drop-D, which gives it a cool mix between TNT and Savatage."

Lyrically, "When the Love Is Gone" explores themes of lost love, regret, and longing, wrapped in anthemic hooks and driving rhythms. Featuring electrifying guitar work by Xander Demos, the track is a prime example of the band’s signature fusion of melody and technical prowess.

XDB: Pushing the Boundaries of Melodic Metal

Lead vocalist, Rob Kane, specializes in writing, recording, mixing, and producing melodic hard rock inspired by the sounds of the 70s and 80s. He serves as the lead vocalist for several bands, including XDB, Love In Chains, Apocalyptic Lovers, and Love and Venom, a tribute to the Scorpions and Whitesnake.

At the helm of XDB is Xander Demos, the acclaimed metal guitarist from Pittsburgh, PA, known for his virtuoso playing and melodic sensibilities. Having shared the stage with legendary acts such as Stryper, Adrenaline Mob, Symphony X, and Lizzy Borden, while touring with Tim “Ripper” Owens and James Rivera, Xander has cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting guitarists in modern metal. His debut album, Guitarcadia—mixed by the late CJ Snare of Firehouse—showcased his extraordinary technical ability and knack for writing unforgettable hooks.

With a new band lineup and an upcoming album, Gods of Aliens, set for release in 2025, XDB is poised to take their sound to new heights. "When the Love Is Gone" is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the band.

"When the Love Is Gone":

https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/71NAUBHiPeLrUNFP5oOgaZ