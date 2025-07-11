RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jul 2025 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

This World Malala Day, explore these inspiring Audiobooks, Documentaries and more to know about the Nobel Laureate

MUMBAI: On World Malala Day, we celebrate not just Malala Yousafzai’s extraordinary journey but also the powerful ecosystem of stories, voices and projects she has inspired. This listicle explores compelling audiobooks, documentaries and films that spotlight Malala’s activism, her unwavering fight for girls’ education, her growing influence as a producer, championing powerful stories of women’s strength and the influential role her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, played in shaping her path.

To Listen:

For the Right to Learn: Malala Yousafzai’s Story

Service: Audible

Explore this inspiring picture book that follows Malala Yousafzai’s brave journey from a school-loving girl in Pakistan’s Swat Valley to a global icon for girls’ education. Undeterred by threats from the Taliban, Malala boldly spoke out for the right to learn, even blogging under a pseudonym to share the harsh realities of life under their rule. After surviving a targeted attack for her activism, she refused to be silenced; instead, her voice only grew stronger, ultimately earning her the Nobel Peace Prize. This heartfelt and accessible retelling introduces young readers to the power of courage, conviction, and the belief that one girl can truly change the world.

Let Her Fly

Service: Audible

Let Her Fly is a deeply personal memoir by Ziauddin Yousafzai, best known as Malala’s father, but a changemaker in his own right. Growing up in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, he challenged prejudicial traditions that held women back, even while just being a young boy. As a teacher and father, he was determined to raise his daughter, Malala, with freedom and confidence —a quality rare for girls in his community. When his daughter was attacked for speaking out, Ziauddin’s world shifted, but his belief in education and equality only grew stronger. Through love, loss and resilience, this audiobook tells us the story of a father who refused to clip his daughter’s wings and in doing so, helped her fly.

To Read:

I AM MALALA

Platform: Amazon

I Am Malala is a powerful story of a brave girl who simply wanted to go to school. Growing up in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, Malala was surrounded by a family that values education, especially with her father running a school himself and empowering her to use her voice. However, when the Taliban took control and banned girls from receiving an education, Malala refused to stay silent. Even as a teenager, she spoke fearlessly until one day she was attacked for it. After miraculously surviving, one would have expected Malala to be silenced; however, her voice only grew louder. This is her journey from an ordinary girl to a global symbol of courage, fighting for every child’s right to learn.

Malala’s Magic Pencil

Platform: Amazon

Malala starts off this story by imagining a “magic pencil” she could wish for as a child, something that would fix small everyday problems. But as she grows up, her wishes grow too, to find peace, equality and opportunity for everyone. In this story, catered to children between the ages of four and eight, Malala learns that there is no magic pencil, but something more powerful, her own words and courage. This story gently blends fantasy and reality while referring to the attempt to end her life. It is a simple but powerful tale that encourages children to follow their passion and speak up.

To Watch:

The Last of the Sea Women

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Last of the Sea Women, produced by Malala Yousafzai, is a poetic and powerful documentary that spotlights a vanishing sisterhood of free-divers on South Korea’s Jeju Island. These women, also called haenyeo, have for generations dived without oxygen tanks to harvest seafood, many of them well into their 70s and 80s. This film follows their everyday lives, from their breathtaking dives beneath the sea to quiet moments at home, revealing a matriarchal culture built on grit and grace. Malala chose to back this film as a tribute to women who fight silently, yet powerfully, to preserve their identity, livelihoods and legacy. This elegiac and empowering documentary is a celebration of womanhood, heritage and the courage to carry tradition forward.

He Named Me Malala

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

He Named Me Malala, follows Malala’s journey from being an ordinary school girl in Pakistan to becoming a global voice for girls’ education. Being named after a fearless Afghan folk hero by her father, she bravely spoke against the Taliban, while almost losing her life for it. This inspiring documentary captures her recovery, family life and rise to global activism, while blending real footage with soft animation. Not only does Malala’s courage shine through this docu-film, but also the loving bond she shares with her father, who always believed that she was meant for something greater. This is an inspiring story that serves as a reminder of one girl with a pen and a powerful voice being able to change the world.

Tags
World Malala Day Amazon Prime Video music song
Related news
 | 11 Jul 2025

Dhaval Kothari unveils 'Saaje Saaje'- a groundbreaking folk-pop fusion that redefines Gujarati Music

MUMBAI: Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic breakthrough for independent music.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2025

Dr. Biba Singh announces single 'Quizas'- first ever mesmerising blend of Spanish soul and Bollywood heart

MUMBAI: International recording artist and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Biba Singh is set to captivate global audiences once again with the release of her newest single “Quizas,” dropping June 26, 2025.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2025

OnePlus Buds 4 Review: A stellar audio experience

MUMBAI: In a bid to revolutionise the true wireless earbuds market, OnePlus has unveiled its latest offering - the OnePlus Buds 4. Priced at Rs 5,999, these earbuds promise to deliver exceptional sound quality, impressive battery life, and effective noise cancellation.

read more
 | 11 Jul 2025

Raja Kumari ignites a global cultural revolution with 'La India' and groundbreaking couture collaboration

MUMBAI: First Indian-Origin American Music Award (AMA) Winner artist Raja Kumari, a true force of nature in the global music scene, is set to unleash a powerful new chapter, not just with a groundbreaking music release, but through a visionary collaboration that is redefining the intersection of

read more
 | 11 Jul 2025

Sawan- a celebration of rain with Padma Shri Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Delhi will be drenched not just in rain, but in the soul-stirring sounds of India’s living folk tradition.

read more

RnM Biz

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhaval Kothari unveils 'Saaje Saaje'- a groundbreaking folk-pop fusion that redefines Gujarati Music

MUMBAI: Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic...read more

2
Collective Media Network unveils India’s first AI spiritual Rock Band

MUMBAI: Collective Media Network - a part of Collective Artists Network - India’s leading new media company, today announced the launch of Trilok, a...read more

3
Hanumankind’s gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar’s explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with...read more

4
Top 5 trendy rap songs of India in 2025, let’s recap!

MUMBAI: With half the year already having passed by, Indian listeners have grown to groove massively on local rap, as a genre itself. From artists...read more

5
This World Malala Day, explore these inspiring Audiobooks, Documentaries and more to know about the Nobel Laureate

MUMBAI: On World Malala Day, we celebrate not just Malala Yousafzai’s extraordinary journey but also the powerful ecosystem of stories, voices and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games