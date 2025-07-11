This World Malala Day, explore these inspiring Audiobooks, Documentaries and more to know about the Nobel Laureate

MUMBAI: On World Malala Day, we celebrate not just Malala Yousafzai’s extraordinary journey but also the powerful ecosystem of stories, voices and projects she has inspired. This listicle explores compelling audiobooks, documentaries and films that spotlight Malala’s activism, her unwavering fight for girls’ education, her growing influence as a producer, championing powerful stories of women’s strength and the influential role her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, played in shaping her path.

To Listen:

For the Right to Learn: Malala Yousafzai’s Story

Service: Audible

Explore this inspiring picture book that follows Malala Yousafzai’s brave journey from a school-loving girl in Pakistan’s Swat Valley to a global icon for girls’ education. Undeterred by threats from the Taliban, Malala boldly spoke out for the right to learn, even blogging under a pseudonym to share the harsh realities of life under their rule. After surviving a targeted attack for her activism, she refused to be silenced; instead, her voice only grew stronger, ultimately earning her the Nobel Peace Prize. This heartfelt and accessible retelling introduces young readers to the power of courage, conviction, and the belief that one girl can truly change the world.

Let Her Fly

Service: Audible

Let Her Fly is a deeply personal memoir by Ziauddin Yousafzai, best known as Malala’s father, but a changemaker in his own right. Growing up in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, he challenged prejudicial traditions that held women back, even while just being a young boy. As a teacher and father, he was determined to raise his daughter, Malala, with freedom and confidence —a quality rare for girls in his community. When his daughter was attacked for speaking out, Ziauddin’s world shifted, but his belief in education and equality only grew stronger. Through love, loss and resilience, this audiobook tells us the story of a father who refused to clip his daughter’s wings and in doing so, helped her fly.

To Read:

I AM MALALA

Platform: Amazon

I Am Malala is a powerful story of a brave girl who simply wanted to go to school. Growing up in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, Malala was surrounded by a family that values education, especially with her father running a school himself and empowering her to use her voice. However, when the Taliban took control and banned girls from receiving an education, Malala refused to stay silent. Even as a teenager, she spoke fearlessly until one day she was attacked for it. After miraculously surviving, one would have expected Malala to be silenced; however, her voice only grew louder. This is her journey from an ordinary girl to a global symbol of courage, fighting for every child’s right to learn.

Malala’s Magic Pencil

Platform: Amazon

Malala starts off this story by imagining a “magic pencil” she could wish for as a child, something that would fix small everyday problems. But as she grows up, her wishes grow too, to find peace, equality and opportunity for everyone. In this story, catered to children between the ages of four and eight, Malala learns that there is no magic pencil, but something more powerful, her own words and courage. This story gently blends fantasy and reality while referring to the attempt to end her life. It is a simple but powerful tale that encourages children to follow their passion and speak up.

To Watch:

The Last of the Sea Women

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Last of the Sea Women, produced by Malala Yousafzai, is a poetic and powerful documentary that spotlights a vanishing sisterhood of free-divers on South Korea’s Jeju Island. These women, also called haenyeo, have for generations dived without oxygen tanks to harvest seafood, many of them well into their 70s and 80s. This film follows their everyday lives, from their breathtaking dives beneath the sea to quiet moments at home, revealing a matriarchal culture built on grit and grace. Malala chose to back this film as a tribute to women who fight silently, yet powerfully, to preserve their identity, livelihoods and legacy. This elegiac and empowering documentary is a celebration of womanhood, heritage and the courage to carry tradition forward.

He Named Me Malala

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

He Named Me Malala, follows Malala’s journey from being an ordinary school girl in Pakistan to becoming a global voice for girls’ education. Being named after a fearless Afghan folk hero by her father, she bravely spoke against the Taliban, while almost losing her life for it. This inspiring documentary captures her recovery, family life and rise to global activism, while blending real footage with soft animation. Not only does Malala’s courage shine through this docu-film, but also the loving bond she shares with her father, who always believed that she was meant for something greater. This is an inspiring story that serves as a reminder of one girl with a pen and a powerful voice being able to change the world.