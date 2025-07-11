Top 5 trendy rap songs of India in 2025, let’s recap!

MUMBAI: With half the year already having passed by, Indian listeners have grown to groove massively on local rap, as a genre itself. From artists promoting Urdu rap culture to creating an Instagram trend like never before, much has noticeably changed. Let’s look at the top 5 songs that were a delightful surprise for music fanatics this year:
Masoom - Farhan Khan/Khansaab
Part of the first-ever Urdu rap musical album in India, Masoom by Farhan Khan aka Khansaab, is a vibe! After the song’s success, Farhan’s music has been hailed as India’s very own version of Coke Studio by netizens. His work speaks for itself with a raw & real energy.
Kaali Kaali Aankhein - Emiway Bantai
Trending on music charts in India currently, Emiway’s recent release is versatile and consistent with his hip-hop spark. It’s the type of remix that Indian audiences actually crave - it’s sensational, groovy, and definitely hard-hitting.
Farebi - Raftaar x Chaar Diwaari
Undoubtedly the audience went bonkers after the famous rap transition in this song from Chaar Diwaari to Raftaar! Farebi’s rap is probably one of the finest tunes by Raftaar, with the fans loving his collaboration with Chaar Diwaari.
Run It Up - Hanumankind
After the worldwide success of Big Dawgs , Hanumankind left no stone unturned and released the Indian cultural anthem. The song's visuals make the song even more wholesome and fiery. No wonder why they say Hanumankind always lives up to the audience's expectations?!
Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala - Emiway Bantai
As an absolute lyrical genius - the song Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala by Emiway became a powerful ode to music. The way the song is now engraved in the hearts of the legend - Sidhu Moosewala’s fans will be remembered forever. It’s an explosion of emotions and artistic expression.
