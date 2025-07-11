Sawan- a celebration of rain with Padma Shri Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Delhi will be drenched not just in rain, but in the soul-stirring sounds of India’s living folk tradition. On 31st July 2025, the legendary Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, acclaimed as the Queen of Indian Folk Music, will take centre stage at Kamani Auditorium for “Sawan – A Celebration of Rain.”

Conceptualised and presented by Sonchiraiya (https://sonchiraiya.org) and produced & promoted by Excurators Events, the event invites audiences to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and sentiments of the Indian monsoon. Sawan brings to life age-old melodies that have echoed across generations and geographies.

Curated as a tribute to the emotional and cultural spirit of Sawan, the two-hour musical journey will bring alive the magic of Kajri, Jhoola, Malhar, Vintage Thumri, and rare Ghazals—musical forms that have echoed across generations, celebrating rain, romance, devotion, and longing.

“Sawan is not merely a season—it is an emotion, a living memory that stirs something deep within us. From Radha’s eternal yearning to a new bride’s silent wait, from the peasant’s joy to the rhythm of falling rain on parched earth—folk music becomes the voice of these timeless experiences. It is my honour to bring the essence of this sacred season alive for the audiences of Delhi through the soul-stirring traditions of Kajri, Jhoola, Thumri, and Malhar,” said Malini Awasthi.

Deeply rooted in the musical heritage of Awadh and Banaras Malini Awasthi has been a torchbearer of India's regional music traditions. Her performances seamlessly blend storytelling with song, evoking a world where language, landscape, and memory converge.

At its core, Sawan is a celebration of India’s intangible cultural heritage. As the pace of modern life accelerates and digital culture distances us from tradition, this concert serves as a meaningful reminder of who we are and where we come from.

By reviving seasonal songs of love, longing, and nature’s abundance, Awasthi’s performance bridges generations—offering young audiences a deeper connection to identity, rootedness, and resilience through heritage.

Why It Matters — Now More Than Ever

In a time marked by rapid urbanization, climate crisis, and cultural dilution, Sawan stands as a timely artistic intervention.

India’s youth are increasingly distanced from folk traditions, seasonal wisdom, and oral storytelling. Sawan seeks to reignite that bond—reminding us that folk music is not nostalgia, but a living, breathing reflection of who we are.

This immersive evening invites audiences to reconnect with India’s rich musical heritage and the profound bond between nature and human expression.

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the heart of Indian folk tradition as we welcome the rains through the timeless voice of Malini Awasthi.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, 31st July 2025

Time: 6:30 PM Onwards (Duration: 2 hours)

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi

Tickets: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/7kkjoad8